Earthquake in the world of video games: Fortnite star streamer is seriously ill at 32

This is tragic news that has rocked the world of video games. Fortin players know all the famous streamers that go by the name Ninja. Richard Tyler Blevins, his real name, shares his works with his millions of followers worldwide.

This Wednesday, March 27, the young American made a sad revelation about it account. At just 32, he was diagnosed with melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer.

Ninja: Streamer reveals he has cancer

Ninja has not revealed his other feats to his community this March 27. The star Fortnite streamer told his community that he had Skin cancer. It was diagnosed during an annual check-up with her dermatologist. The doctor identified a suspicious mole, located under the young man’s leg, before removing it for analysis. Then came the results, that’s it Malignant melanoma.

“I’m still in shock but wanted to let you know,” the streamer first wrote on X before announcing her illness. “They (doctors, NDRL) are optimistic, because we detected it early initial stage. Another dark spot appeared nearby, so today they biopsied it and removed a large area around the melanoma in hopes that under the microscope they’d see a light edge that wasn’t melanoma and we’d know we beat it.”, then Ninja wrote. The player leveraged the ad to raise awareness in his community: Consider this a public service announcement to get skin exams.

