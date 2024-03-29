League of Legends – LFL: BDS Academy beat Carmine Corp Blue to qualify for finals

This Wednesday, BDS Academy crushed Carmine Corp Bleu in the top table of the play-offs of the spring segment of the French League. League of Legends. The Swiss structure never really worried, winning 3-0 and qualifying for the competition’s grand final. KCB is now in Loser’s Bracket.

Photo credit: 239551 Photo Elliott Le Corey/LFL

BDS Academy is the French League of Bosses League of Legends (LFL). After a combined 12 wins in the regular season, the Swiss structure sent a new message this Wednesday by defeating Carmine Corp Blue in the first round of the Spring Segment play-offs. BDSA won 3-0 in style and qualified for the grand final played in Boulogne-Billancourt on 5 April. What falls in KC Loser’s Bracket And will face the winner of Gentle Mates-Vitality to try and get revenge after this humiliation.

But the road looks long, as even if KCB qualifies for the finals, there seemed to be a real gap between the two teams this Wednesday. BDS certainly surprised its opponent draft Releasing two Aurelian Souls for Steven “Riker” Chen, the reigning champion would never have an answer against. A more than legitimate contender for the title of MVP divisionThe Mid laner German gave two lessons (10/1/13 and 6/1/14). Games 1 and 3, KD/A to end BO with 19. But this victory can be explained more generally by the individual and collective clinical execution of each member of the BDS quintet. If Tim “Kedui” Willers’ very good performance is impossible to ignore, it is above all the synergy of the two. Forest–base Rudy “SkewMond” Semaan-Polat “Parus” Çiçek who impressed. especially in Game At 2 affiliate Based on clinical and lethal Vi-Rakan.

Desperate

Thus, there was never really any hope of salvation on the part of Carmine, who was not helped drafts Suspects during the first two rounds (a The botlane Not playable in Game 1 against Kalista-Ashe and Jax in the jungle Game 2). You’ll also have to dig into the BO to find any action entirely in favor of Blue Wall. in Game 3, Volodymyr “Mayntor” Sorokin may have been the instigator of the uprising when he picked up a hat trick in his Rumble. Formation of Carmine Corp based on two adc Hyper Conveyance – Tristana/Cog’Maw – and two ” brackets » – Ivern/Braum – was enough to save himself Team battles. He may have even missed a small self-attack from Vladimiros “Vladi” Kortidis on Riker and reversed a 5v5 that could have changed the whole thing. Game. But nothing laughed at Carmine and in the end, BDS now has 15 straight wins… including 5 against KC.