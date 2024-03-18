A patch that will make trophy hunters happy

The Last of Us 2 Remastered is the final version of the second opus. Basically, we are already dealing with a great game. With this new version, we can appreciate it more with new additions. We are not just talking about new developments at the technological level. We have, for example, a roguelike mode called “No Return” which is an argument in itself for going up a gear. However, is it still perfect? There is always a way to refine the formula, as developers are showing with new updates that will do something better.

The Last of Us 2 Remastered gets a new patch

We warn you, this is not a massive update that transforms the gaming experience. That said, it will still take care of dealing with some very annoying bugs. For example, in terms of gameplay, there is a fix that fixes a technical issue where the player cannot attack during the final encounter. Without going too far, we can say that this is clearly not pleasant to deal with. Fortunately, this is now in the past. So, what else do we have on the menu for The Last of Us 2 Remaster?

We mainly note minor adjustments here and there. They affect both user interface and accessibility. Among the lot, we note one change that pleases PS4 owners. Indeed, importing your save on PlayStation 4 to the PS5 version can cause a certain bug. It was located next to trophies obtained that were not unlocked after import. For perfectionists, it must be a rather…annoying situation. Don’t worry, it’s – in general – no longer possible to deal with this big mistake in The Last of Us 2

Incidentally, the “No Return” mode has also undergone some welcome changes. Nothing too bad, but clickers can sometimes get stuck on certain maps. Let’s just say it kills the challenge a bit when that happens. Anyway, for the most curious among you, it’s possible to find the full list of updates at the official address of the Naughty Dog website. As we have already told you, it is not very significant, but it makes coffee.