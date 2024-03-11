Everything you need to know about Fortnite’s return to iPhone

After yet another reversal of fortunes, the video game Fortnite will return to iPhone in Europe. As a reminder, Apple banned the video game from the App Store due to a dispute between the Cupertino company and developer Epic over the commission charged by Apple on player transactions. But today, as the European Union implements the Digital Market Act, Epic is working on returning its video games to the iPhone.

We’re bringing more opportunities to developers on all platforms and we’re very excited about what’s to come… including bringing the Epic Games Store to iOS in Europe. 🚨 Dev account secured, let’s go! https://t.co/mZTvTLTbr9 — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) February 16, 2024

This new European law, which regulates the digital giants, requires Apple to authorize third-party app stores on the iPhone. Epic wants to take advantage of the law to launch its own application store for the iPhone, the Epic Games Store, and to relaunch the video game Fortnite on iOS. In February, Apple authorized Epic to create an iOS developer account, the first step in launching the Epic Games Store on the platform and relaunching Fortnite.

But, recently, Apple changed its mind, and deleted the Epic developer account, before restoring it on March 8. “Apple has told us and committed to the European Commission to reinstate our developer account. This sends a strong signal to developers: the European Commission will act quickly to enforce the law on digital markets and hold regulators to account. We are on track to launch the Epic Games Store and bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe. We read in an update published on the Epic website.

A decision that caused the European Commission to react

Apple’s decision to suspend prompted a backlash from the European Commission. In a release, European Commissioner Thierry Breton indicated that the Commission is already investigating the case.

Under 🚨 #DMAThere is no room for threats by gatekeepers to silence developers. I have asked our services to look into the termination of Epic’s developer account by Apple as a matter of priority. To all developers in 🇪🇺 and 🌍: Now is the time to have your say about gatekeepers… — Thierry Breton (@Thierry Breton) March 7, 2024

In any case, Apple has also confirmed the reinstatement of Epic’s developer account. “Following discussions with Epic, they have committed to complying with the rules, including our DMA policies. As a result, Epic Sweden AB was allowed to re-sign the development contract and was accepted into the Apple developer program. suggests a representative represented by TechCrunch.

In general, thanks to DMA, Epic will be able to distribute its Fortnite video game through its own store and without going to the App Store. But for the moment, we don’t know when this game will be available again in the original version on iPhone. Meanwhile, Fortnite is already available through its cloud gaming version.

