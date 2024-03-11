Games

Everything you need to know about Fortnite’s return to iPhone

After yet another reversal of fortunes, the video game Fortnite will return to iPhone in Europe. As a reminder, Apple banned the video game from the App Store due to a dispute between the Cupertino company and developer Epic over the commission charged by Apple on player transactions. But today, as the European Union implements the Digital Market Act, Epic is working on returning its video games to the iPhone.

This new European law, which regulates the digital giants, requires Apple to authorize third-party app stores on the iPhone. Epic wants to take advantage of the law to launch its own application store for the iPhone, the Epic Games Store, and to relaunch the video game Fortnite on iOS. In February, Apple authorized Epic to create an iOS developer account, the first step in launching the Epic Games Store on the platform and relaunching Fortnite.

But, recently, Apple changed its mind, and deleted the Epic developer account, before restoring it on March 8. “Apple has told us and committed to the European Commission to reinstate our developer account. This sends a strong signal to developers: the European Commission will act quickly to enforce the law on digital markets and hold regulators to account. We are on track to launch the Epic Games Store and bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe. We read in an update published on the Epic website.

A decision that caused the European Commission to react

Apple’s decision to suspend prompted a backlash from the European Commission. In a release, European Commissioner Thierry Breton indicated that the Commission is already investigating the case.

In any case, Apple has also confirmed the reinstatement of Epic’s developer account. “Following discussions with Epic, they have committed to complying with the rules, including our DMA policies. As a result, Epic Sweden AB was allowed to re-sign the development contract and was accepted into the Apple developer program. suggests a representative represented by TechCrunch.

In general, thanks to DMA, Epic will be able to distribute its Fortnite video game through its own store and without going to the App Store. But for the moment, we don’t know when this game will be available again in the original version on iPhone. Meanwhile, Fortnite is already available through its cloud gaming version.

  • DMA takes advantage of new European law to develop competitor for Epic App Store and relaunch Fortnite on iPhone.
  • But recently his developer account was banned by Apple
  • Apple eventually changed its mind, and confirmed the reinstatement of the account
  • Epic indicates that it is continuing with its plans to compete with the App Store and relaunch its video games on iOS.

