League of Legends – Div2: IziDream wins against Joblife and reaches the grand finals

EasyDream dominates Joblife (3-1) this Tuesday in the top-tree final of the LFL Division 2 play-offs, the French second tier. League of Legends. Blue Phoenix qualifies for the grand finals of the spring segment and its opponent The ultimate loserAgainst the winner of the match between Ici Japon Corp and Montpellier HSC.

Photo credit: 239536

The public expected a show…and it was delivered. A poster between the two undisputed leaders of the spring segment of the spring segment of the LFL Division 2 – the second French leader League of Legends – Endorsed IziDream against Joblife this Tuesday. At stake is the first appearance in the play-offs of the two structures, direct qualification for the winner in the grand final of the exercise. And if Phoenix Blue was blown away by JL twice during the BO1 stage, this time X Team enforced the hierarchy with a 3-1 win in an explosive encounter.

Pivek festival

However, JobLife was the first team to take the lead in the early rounds. After that Early game disputed, a pair of carries Serkan “xKenzuke” Atılgan-Manuel “Seelame” Guillou-Delair was activated and seemed to have the weapons to carry JL to an early score. A good shot at Top plane IziDream allowed Nashor to recover but the former LFL resident dropped feathers – four players – and the comeback failed. Following Soul of the Dragon and Baron Nashor, Joblife was trying to get through this. The botlane To conclude… and put himself to bed completely. IziDream jumped at the chance to demolish Ancestors, but the real problem for JL was that this wasted time helped Kamil “Pivec” Staron’s Smolder reach its full potential. Despite a good first defense and nashor, Solal “Enjavwe” Ekeri and others bowed their knees during. Team battles Following: On the Elder Drake, then in front of the Nexus, where Pivek recovered Pentacle.

Dhruva’s performance was just the beginning. Because in game 2, Pivac gave a real lesson in his toxicity. is immediately placed into orbit by to invade Successful Phoenix, TheCarrying an ad Took advantage of his opponents’ extreme aggression to recover two new eliminations. Erkman’s main work “NuQ” Erdogdu’s twisted fate on the top lane will not change anything. PVK continued Team battles Surgical, with a triplet that opened Nashor and a quadruplet for Drake, which could also have been converted into a new quintuplet if the seablade hadn’t managed to rip. Shut it down. xKenzuke wanders his forest top side And a new overzealous effort on the Seablade side made things easy for IziDream, who along with Baron Nashor, The botlane To take a break in BO. With clear KD/A for Piwek: 3/19/10.

The story of adc

Joblife by this stage had a good understanding of where the threat was coming from and had the means to stop it, first with five bans for the post of ADC. Faced with the Nocturne-Oriana-Kai’sa trio, Pivek had no right to play. On his Aphélios, ADC will once again work wonders Team battles – recovering a hat-trick for example – but would often have taken buses that would have completely neutralized him. So this time he depended on his opposite number, Seelam, to eliminate and shine. A triple, triple and quadruple for the Frenchman, a mano a mano between the two ADCs benefited Joblife, who returned to the meeting this time. Seelam replied directly to Pivek with KD/A, also exceptional: 19/2/8.

But the exchange of arms will not stop there. Because at the conclusion of this seed, it was Dhruva again who took the upper hand. even though The soloquiles On the other side of the map NuQ iteration, Sergi “CRoNiiK” Señé Molist and Syndra Kamil “Kamilo” Haudegond offered Vi. Establishment No Team battles Royal to Lucian de Pivac. The Mid laner Notably, excellent in the regular season but shy so far in the meet, picked the right moment to release Game XXL. Two carries 9/1/14 for Kamilu and 15/4/9 for Pivek would have opened the game ending respectively. Just bright. IziDream therefore qualifies for the Grand Final, Joblife falls into the loser’s bracket and will face the winner of the Ici Japon Corp-Montpellier HSC in hopes of revenge.