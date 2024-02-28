The White House called Trump’s comments about African Americans ‘disgusting’

An official White House spokesperson denied what was said by the former president in view of the upcoming elections

This Tuesday, The White House called former President Donald Trump’s comments “disgusting”. who said recently Their support has grown among the African-American population as they see them as victims of discrimination, In an attempt to compare their legal situation with historical racism in the black community.

“It’s disgusting and divisive”A White House spokesperson told a press conference, Carine-Jean PierreShe is the first African-American woman to hold this position.

spokesperson He considered it “profane” to compare the “long and painful history of abuse and discrimination” of the black community in the United States with the criminal case against Trump, who, in his opinion, made the comparison for “selfish purposes”.

According to Jean PierreThe President of the United States himself, Joe BidenThink Trump has those comments “Disgusting” and causing “division” in the country.

Trump made these statements last Friday. A day before the South Carolina Republican primary, place where The African-American community has particular relevance and where Trump defeated Nikki Haley by a wide margin, there is only one left in the race against her.

Even the former president His position has been compared to that of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. whose death was directly attributed by the White House to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

TTrump faces a total of 91 charges spread across four criminal casesand has the dubious honor of Became the first former president in United States history to be convicted.

In short, there is a case for it in Washington DC Try to reverse the results of the 2020 electionIn which he lost to Joe Biden, and in Georgia is trying to defend itself from a similar lawsuitHowever this is for their efforts to specifically invalidate the results in that state.

He also faces charges in New York for alleged irregular payments to adult film actress Stormi Danielsand in Florida He is accused of illegally storing classified material at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Don’t skip reading: Biden asks Congress to approve emergency aid for Ukraine and Israel

***Stay updated with news, join our official WhatsApp channel

FA