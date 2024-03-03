Lakers star LeBron James became the first player to score 40,000 points

LeBron James continues to make basketball history. The Lakers star became the first player in the NBA to score 40,000 points on Saturday during a game against champion Denver in Los Angeles.

At age 39 and in his 21st NBA season, LeBron James surpassed legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s (38,390 points) record set in February 2023.

An “Incredible Achievement”

The player needed just nine points to surpass 40,000 during Saturday’s gala match against defending champion Denver. During the second quarter, he made layup after spin to reach 40,000 points.

“It’s a testament to the work he’s put in over the years, the way he’s taken care of his body, played at such a high level. It’s an incredible achievement,” praised his coach Darwin Hamm in anticipation of the event on Thursday.

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James, on the other hand, maintains the mystery surrounding the end of his career. “I haven’t decided how many seasons I have left to play,” he explained once again in mid-February, when he could activate an additional year’s contract with the Lakers this summer.