Lacazette takes light, Linguet takes water… tops/flops

Tops/Flops: Handled for 45 minutes, Olympique Lyonnais found solutions to secure their place in the final by dominating Valencia 3-0 this Tuesday evening.

In a seething Groupama stadium, Leonaio escaped Valenciennes’ trap. Thanks to its strong captain Alexandre Lacazette, a double scorer, OL will play in a new Coupe de France final after 12 years.

Tops

Alexandre Lacazette

As often happens, the captain led his team. It was he who changed the course of the match, after a closely-marked first period by Coffat and Woodenberg where he struggled for survival. He saved a penalty which he converted himself (50th). It was again with the goal to his back on a ball that widened the gap and sealed victory for Pierre Sage’s men (57th). Released to applause at the Groupe Stadium, the final in Lille on May 25 will be a must-win.

Banerhama said

Quite the opposite of Alexandre Lacazette! He shone instead in the first period where he was the only dominant element, the only one through which all action took place. It was he who found Numah’s head in the 5th minute, he struck on the edge of the area in the 7th minute and found the post. More subdued in the second half, he showed his technique and ability to create.

The flops

Allan Linguet

It is impossible to say that he tried to project himself, provoked, did not try. Although he was not responsible for any goals, defensively he suffered a lot on his right side. With some help from his teammates, he got past Benerhama’s dribbles. Most of Leon’s offensive actions went through his party, quite logically.

Lyon penalty

Alexandre Lacazette was touched on the action by Coffat which resulted in a penalty. But was it unbalanced enough to justify the penalty? The answer is not clear as the video referee decided to call Stephanie Fraparte who did not change her decision. Without crying scandal, it is unfortunate to see that this decision changed the face of the match, and destabilized Valencians who were well established until then.

Invasion of the Lyonnais region

Was it necessary to invade the land? Fans have had a long wait since the last Coupe de France final, it’s true. But did beating the bottom of Ligue 2, without securing a trophy back, deserve this burst on the pitch? Moreover, this ground invasion was planned in advance. It may also be worth sanctioning the club.