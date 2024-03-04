Laboratory warnings on symptoms

In France, about 9,000 women are diagnosed Triple negative breast cancer Gilead Sciences France, a pharmaceutical laboratory, recalls that 61 new breast cancers are discovered each year. On the occasion of world day Dedicated to the fight against this disease, the group recalls the importance of early detection. This type of cancer has a characteristic effect young women (under 40 years of age). ” It is a breast cancer characterized by the absence of 3 specific markers on the surface of cancer cells: estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). », Details Gilead.

60% of patients can be treated if detected early

Triple negative breast cancer One of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer. It is known for its particularly rapid progression and involves high risk Early metastatic relapse due to its aggressive nature, its partial response to chemotherapy and the absence of a therapeutic target, make it possible to prescribe a specific treatment. However, these cancers are curable if detected early: 60% of patients can be treated. But for this, cancer should be detected as early as possible so that it can be treated as quickly as possible.