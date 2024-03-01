Dengue epidemic in Martinique not abating: 600 new cases reported in one week

According to Public Health France’s epidemiological update, as of Thursday February 29, the dengue epidemic continues in Martinique. Between February 12 and 18, 2024, 600 medically suggestive cases were reported. 9 people have died since the start of the epidemic.

Martinique is still in Phase 4 Level 1 of the Dengue PSAGE (Epidemic Surveillance, Alert and Management Program), in other words, at the confirmed epidemic stage.

According to the latest epidemiological point of SPF, “Surveillance indicators in community medicine remain high in Martinique, while activity in hospitals is decreasing”.

In the week of February 18 to 24, around 600 clinically suggestive cases were reported in community medicine, compared to an estimated average of 340 weekly cases since the start of 2024 and an estimated 350 cases the previous week.

but, "This comparison should be interpreted with caution due to the large number of medical practice closures during the Carnival period".

Since the beginning of 2024, an average of forty weekly home visits have been made by SOS-Doctors Association doctors for dengue syndrome. Between February 19 and 25, 39 visits were recorded compared to 37 visits during the previous week.

Since the start of the epidemic, in July 2023, the SPF has estimated that the number of patients contacting primary care for dengue syndrome is 16,438. 3,495 for the same period Home counseling for dengue was conducted by SOS-Médecins Association.

In contrast, hospital monitoring indicators are declining. Between February 19 and 25, 20 emergency room visits were reported (compared to 26 from the beginning of 2024 and 22 during the previous week), including 2 (10%) visits. Pediatric emergencies.

They had 4 hospitalizations, including 1 pediatric case. Since the beginning of the epidemic (weeks 2023–30), 1,487 emergency room visits for dengue syndrome have been reported, of which 345 (23%) visits resulted in hospitalization.

Since the start of the epidemic, 29 severe cases of dengue have been reported, “2 more than last epidemic point, including eleven pediatric cases”Confirms SPF.

Cases of severe thrombocytopenia have also been reported in adult and pediatric intensive care units. The data is currently being integrated.

Since the outbreak began, 9 deaths have been reported in severe cases of dengue, with 5 directly attributed to dengue, 3 indirectly attributed to infection and one currently under investigation.