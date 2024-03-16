Is drinking ginger juice every morning bad for your health?

Taken in a shot or mixed with water, ginger juice can help detoxify the body, improve digestion and help with weight loss.

in “Once“Or mixed with water, ginger juice is increasingly trendy. This drink is Pure concentrated ginger juiceThe juice is obtained by extraction of the rhizome (root) of fresh ginger. Thanks for its qualities Detoxification And Anti-inflammatoryGinger boosts immunity and provides Vitamin CA, iron, and zinc, which make it A good anti-fatigue companion. It is also a powerful antioxidant that helps fight free radicals. Hence it protects our cells against oxidative stress, Detoxifies the bodyPromotes digestion and Increases fat removal, which will help you lose weight. On paper, ginger juice has it all, but how can you use it safely? “As with everything, it’s never a good idea Consume too much of anything”Immediately warns our expert Melody Devever Cesari, a certified naturopath specializing in nutrition and founder of the Instagram account @insideoutbymelodie.

“It’s like lemon juice in morning water”

We try so hard to incorporate things into our daily lives without demanding our bodies.. “Take the example of lemon juice. In water in the morning: Many of my clients tell me, “I drink lemon juice in the morning, it sounds like it’s good for you. DetoxBut you should know that as part of a healthy and balanced life our body is very well made and That it detoxifies itself without anyone’s help. However, at certain times in life – for example in cases Dietary imbalance, significant stress, a festive meal or too many dinners – the body may need a little help detoxifying. It is in these cases that it can be interesting to do Daily juice cleanse Ginger before, during and shortly after these moments“, she advises. Ideally Between 7 and 10 days and maximum 2-3 weeks, But especially not continuously for several months or even a whole year, as excessive consumption of ginger juice can cause Digestive disorders And Stomach acidification.

What is the best time of day to drink it?

“In the morning, after a very large glass of waterThis is the ideal way to start the day and Restart the digestive system with rest overnightOur interlocutor answers. It is also possible to drink it as a preventive or therapeutic (now) in case of nausea or headache (ginger has anti-nausea and anti-pain properties). DigestionWe’ll drink it instead before meals. other side, We avoid it in the evening Because ginger is a stimulant and can interfere with sleep.

Pure or diluted?

“It all depends on your sensitivityA naturopath suggests. The ginger flavor may be a bit strong for some people. So you should adjust your intake according to your preferences without overwhelming your palate: A small shot neat or diluted in water“. In summary, it’s either a shot you take every day (usually the shot’s packaging 60 ml per bottle) or a dose of ginger juice (approx 50-60 ml) 9 diluted in water, for example to take throughout the morning.

► There is a shot ready to use And as its name suggests, it allows for a concentrated shot of the active ingredients, so it more efficient.

► Dilution softens the taste and “Dilutes” the assets a bitIt is slightly less effective.

“Ready-to-drink” shots are sold commercially (supermarkets, organic stores, organic grocery stores on the Internet) as juice puffs, dame gingembre or ginger shots and are often mixed with lemon (be careful, some contain sugar or honey is). Also, ginger juice can be packaged in large glass bottles (Gimber, Vitamont, etc.) dissolved in water. In any case, choose the product ideally Pure and organic, cold pressed, no added sugar, no preservatives or additives.

Contraindicated in whom?

Generally speaking, there are no particular contraindications, except for those who take medication (eg anticoagulants) or suffer from it. Chronic disorders (diabetes, digestive disorders, hypertension, depression, etc.) as there may be unwanted interactions, experts suggest. In these cases, it is advisable to be accompanied by a health professional.