Deschamps did not appreciate the whistle from the velodrome against Mbappé

When Kylian Mbappé was booed by the crowd at Marseille’s Velodrome stadium during France-Chile (3-2), Didier Deschamps made it clear after the game that he hardly appreciated it.

He was somewhat expecting it, but he was still disappointed. Returning to Marseille’s Velodrome stadium – his former garden – with the France team, Blues coach Didier Deschamps heard his captain (and PSG player) Kylian Mbappé whistle the Marseille crowd this Tuesday evening against Chile (3-2).

“I’m not surprised, unfortunately. Everyone knows the rivalry with PSG and Sunday’s match,” DD responded at a press conference. “It shouldn’t happen, it’s the French team, it’s the captain. After all, it’s not even the whole stadium. But it’s not specific to Marseille. In other provinces, de “Other players would have been whistled. In competition, here, there is no worry. But it shouldn’t be.” And added: “Come on, I’ll be nice: it’s disappointing, to say the least.”

Kolo Muani also whistled

Kylian Mbappé was hacked by the Vélodrome stadium five days before the Ligue 1 “Classic” against Olympique de Marseille. The reception was also tumultuous for another Parisian striker, Randall Kolo Muani, who was greeted with whistles when the teams formation was announced.

During the game, Mbappé was constantly jeered when he touched the ball and with Kolo Muani’s exit in the 82nd minute, the PSG player, the author of the goal and the decisive pass, was still with Bronca despite a very good match.

The Blues captain warned on the eve of the match that he would “understand” if the Marseille public booed him. “It doesn’t matter what reception I get,” Mbappe said. “I will give my best. To be honest, if I get whistled, I will understand. Sunday is Clasico, I’m a PSG player. If I get whistled, that’s life, I won’t take it personally.”