Mbappé, big clumsiness of Tebas

Pledged to Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé has been the subject of some very rude media from La Liga bosses.

Rarely astute when it comes to discussing Ligue 1 and especially PSG, the one club-state he hates above all else, Javier Tebas has once again missed the opportunity to remain silent. While the professional football league is currently negotiating TV rights for the French elite, Spanish Liga bosses have launched a fine attack on L1. Free.

” The French championship with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé did not riseHe made the decision in an interview with Portuguese media A Bola. Despite the loss of two important players, we progressed (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Editor’s Note). The most important thing for our sponsors and broadcasters is that the competition is financially viable and remains very competitive even after seven years. »

Not the best player in the world?

In the background of this visit, of course, the very likely arrival of Kylian Mbappé in Madrid this summer. The Blues captain who Javier Tebas has been openly flirting with in recent months: “ Real Madrid is a destination for him, that’s for sure. I think he has a 70-80% chance of being here next year. Every day that passes without Mbappé signing a new contract with PSG, the percentage increases… »

Yet this weekend, the president of the Spanish Football League lost his sense of hospitality. ” This year we have the best player in the world with BellinghamHe breathes awkwardly. Last season Lewandowski was at a very good level, Atlético has Griezmann… If Mbappé comes, it will help us to be more competitive and grow faster. » Our reception was better.