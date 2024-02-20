Knowing how to eat to better manage functional colopathy

Every Monday, we look to the nutrition column of Binetto Cheikh Sek, a dietitian nutritionist at the Nutridial Dietetic Cabinet in Dakar, Senegal. This week, he offers advice to our listeners who suffer from functional colopathy.

What is functional colopathy?

Also called functional colopathy irritable bowel syndrome, Have a functional disorder of the large intestine or colon. On examination, we see that anatomically, the colon functions poorly although it presents no lesion or deformity. This is a very common reason for consultation among doctors and of course dieticians.

What are the symptoms of functional colopathy?

Symptoms are digestive. They are numerous and vary greatly depending on the individual. And then, several symptoms may appear at the same time:

Stomach ache

Flatulence

Gas

Constipation

Diarrhea

Nausea

These are symptoms that greatly affect the quality of life and in some cases even cause a fear of eating.

Since the colon is anatomically normal, what could be the cause of all these symptoms?

A generally unbalanced diet is often a contributing factor (a diet low in fruit and vegetables, high in fat) but there are foods that are particularly irritating to the digestive tract and that cause symptoms.

So, what is this food?

Raw vegetables (raw vegetables, so it is better to cook them), fruit and vegetable skins (so, it is better to peel or peel fruits and vegetables, especially tomatoes and peppers), cruciferous vegetables (cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli), onions (especially raw), legumes (lentils, cornilla, chickpeas, beans of all colors, flageolets, etc.) and green fruits (without skin, such as green mangoes which are popular in some countries).

When we suffer from functional colopathy, should we eliminate all these foods from our diet?

In fact, these foods are not necessarily irritating to everyone suffering from colopathy. Furthermore, whether or not symptoms appear depends on the amount consumed and the frequency of consumption. Therefore, instead of eliminating them systematically, it is better to pay attention to the reaction of the colon and adjust your consumption according to this reaction.

Are there other steps to take besides reducing or eliminating these foods?

Totally. I would like to mention two. First, I advise my patients to take a 30-day course of probiotics at least every three months. Probiotics are bacteria (in tablet or syrup form, available in pharmacies or specialty stores) that help rebalance the intestinal flora, i.e. the billions of “friendly” bacteria found in the colon that can worsen imbalances. Symptoms of colopathy.

What is the 2nd measurement?

Imagine that in 9 out of 10 cases, attacks of functional colopathy are linked to stress. In fact, most people who suffer from it are also anxious by nature. The colon is an organ that is very sensitive to anxiety. Under stress, it contracts and stores air (hence flatulence). So, this 2nd dimension is better stress management, whether through sports, relaxation and even professional help.