Key criteria for finding a contract that perfectly suits your needs

It is important to understand how PERs work. Introduced in 2019, these schemes are modernized Retirement savings By offering increased flexibility compared to previous devices. Available in individual and collective (company) versions, they offer possibilities Get accumulated savings in the form of annuity or capital at retirement age.

A major advantage of PERs lies in their significant tax benefits, allowing payments to be deducted from taxable income under certain conditions. This characteristic makes them particularly attractive savings tools for retirement preparation while optimizing your tax position.

Steps to follow while choosing your PER

PER should be selected according to several criteria: