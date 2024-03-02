Key criteria for finding a contract that perfectly suits your needs
It is important to understand how PERs work. Introduced in 2019, these schemes are modernized Retirement savings By offering increased flexibility compared to previous devices. Available in individual and collective (company) versions, they offer possibilities Get accumulated savings in the form of annuity or capital at retirement age.
A major advantage of PERs lies in their significant tax benefits, allowing payments to be deducted from taxable income under certain conditions. This characteristic makes them particularly attractive savings tools for retirement preparation while optimizing your tax position.
Steps to follow while choosing your PER
PER should be selected according to several criteria:
- Associated costs : Payment, management and arbitration fees vary from one institution to another. It is therefore crucial to choose a PER with competitive fees to maximize savings returns in the long run.
- Payment flexibility : By opting for a PER that offers great flexibility in terms of payments, you can adapt to income fluctuations and maintain regular savings without constraints.
- Withdrawal options : It is important to understand the early exit conditions and methods of accessing retirement savings, whether in annuity or capital.
- Choice of insurer : The organization managing the PER plays a crucial role in the security and performance of the savings. So it is important to choose a reputable and financially sound insurer.
Management of investments in PER
The management of investments within PER can be personalized according to the preferences of the saver:
- Free management : The saver chooses the investment vehicles himself, which requires specific knowledge of the financial markets.
- Managed management : By entrusting the management of your PER to professionals you can benefit from an investment strategy tailored to your risk profile and investment horizon. Managed management is often favored by default, offering diversification of investments and adaptation of strategies according to retirement orientation.
📌7/ PER is a long-term investment, it is theoretically released only at the end of a professional career. After retirement, the exit can be:
→ 100% in capital: in one or more installments (to ease tax implications) 💸
→ In Life Annuity: For… pic.twitter.com/Od3RFZsXlB
– Fortune / Portal SCPI – Asset Management (@PortailScpi) February 12, 2024
Benefit in case of death
PER provides beneficial provisions in the event of death of the saver before retirement. Heirs can benefit from significant tax deductions, recovery of invested capital and interest generated excluding inheritance tax and tax-free. Apart from its benefits in terms of retirement preparation, this characteristic makes PER an effective wealth transfer tool.
in short, Choosing the right PER involves an in-depth analysis of many factors, from fees to management options, without forgetting tax benefits and terms in the event of death. A judicious choice will allow you to build optimized retirement capital, while benefiting from tax benefits and flexibility to suit each situation.