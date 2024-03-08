Shawn Mendes is back in the spotlight after a 2-year hiatus

Shawn Mendes has surprised fans by promising something big on the horizon.

The 25-year-old singer recently took to Instagram to announce her return to live performances after postponing and eventually canceling her Wonder Tour to 2022, and expressed her excitement to be back on stage.

He shared, “It’s been a really long time since I last played live and I’m so excited to share that I’ll be headlining Rock in Rio on September 22nd. I miss being on stage and seeing you all in person!”.

Mendes also added, “I’m also working on a new album and I can’t wait to play these new songs live for you. There you see. eu te amo!!!!”, sending his fans into a frenzy.

The announcement comes just days after his surprise Treat You Better performance with Niall Horan during the London leg of The Show: Live On Tour.

It is worth mentioning here that the ‘In My Blood’ singer had previously spoken openly about his mental health issues which led to him taking a break from his music career.

In his 2020 Netflix documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, the singer opened up about the overwhelming pressure of being a musician, mentioning, “It’s so intense all the time”.

In 2022, Mendes shared a social media post that worried fans as he confessed that he “constantly feels like he’s either flying or sinking” and that after establishing his name in the industry, he Still it is hard to believe that it ‘didn’t fail’.

In 2022, Mendes embarked on his Wonder Tour but ultimately had to cancel it due to ‘pressure’ and the “toll of the road” and took some time to recover.

In 2023, during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he admitted, “I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life”.