Kanye West Sends Ice Spice and Doja Cat a “New Body,” According to Leaked Text Messages with Yesjulz

Kanye West has a lot of unreleased songs in his arsenal. Overall, one of the most beloved unreleased Kanye tracks is “New Body.” This is a song that was supposed to come back in 2018. In addition, he was supposed to come up with a verse from Nicki Minaj. All these years later, fans still imagine what would happen if the track made its way to streaming services. with Cultures 2 On the horizon, there are rumors that a “new body” is dropping very well. However, there is no confirmation that this is true. Instead, fans have been forced to hope and pray that things will go their way.

In the midst of all this, Kanye wants to sue Yesjulz for $8 million. He has accused her of breaking the NDA, and it has taken a toll on social media. Yesjulz has started leaking texts, and her latest leak speaks directly to the “new body” hype. As you’ll see below, Jules admits to sending both Ice Spice and Doja Cat a “new body.” Of course, Nicki Minaj is currently refusing to clear her verse, and it sounds like Ye wants to hear other female artists on it. Whether or not the artist actually sent the verse back is unknown.

Read more: Freddie Gibbs needs Kanye West as much as Kanye West needs Freddie Gibbs

Kanye West and Yesjulz back and forth

As it relates Cultures 2, the album was due out on March 8th. However, now the date of 3rd May is being moved around. It’s not an ideal situation for all the fans out there, but that’s life in the Kanye West universe. Delayed albums are par for the course, and you just have to learn to deal with it.

Let us know what you think about all this, in the comments section below. Are you excited to hear “New Body” in at least some sort of capacity? Or is the hype dead? Also, stay tuned HNHH For the latest news and updates from the music world. We will continue to keep you informed about your favorite artists and all their upcoming projects.

Read more: What is Kanye West’s best-selling album?