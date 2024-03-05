The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for two Russian officials

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on Tuesday 5 March that it had issued arrest warrants against a Russian army lieutenant general and an admiral on suspicion of crimes committed in Ukraine. These are the two officers “Sergei Kobilach and Viktor Sokolov”Referring to the Court sitting in The Hague (Netherlands), the proceedings were concerned with facts. “Committed between at least October 10, 2022 and at least March 9, 2023”. Follow our live stream.

Emmanuel Macron called on Kiev’s allies to “not be cowards”. “War has returned to our soil, the powers that have become unstoppable are daily enlarging the danger” And “We have to live up to history and the courage it shows”, announced Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday during his visit to Prague (Czech Republic). Furthermore, one of the objectives of this visit is to address, with His Czech counterpart, Petr Pavel, amounts to Paris’s contribution to the Czech initiative to deliver the Ukrainian military for the purpose of purchasing munitions outside the European Union.

The debate on Ukraine will take place in the National Assembly on March 12. The debate will be followed by a vote, Franceinfo Political Service learned from parliamentary sources on Tuesday. The debate was announced after Emmanuel Macron’s controversial comments on sending ground troops to Ukraine on February 26 at the end of an international summit on Ukraine held in Paris. The French president is due to meet party leaders on Thursday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Ukraine claims it has destroyed a Russian warship in the Black Sea. Kyiv also said it attacked an oil depot in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine. In recent weeks, similar attacks against oil sites have followed one another in Russia.

France will contribute to the reconstruction of Chernihiv Oblast. “Sustainable development of the Chernihiv region requires partnership between the French and Ukrainian communities”Located on Ukraine’s northern border with Russia, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister responsible for reconstruction emphasized in a statement, clarifying that “Joint work is already underway (…) for a total amount of more than 5 million euros”.