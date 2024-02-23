Jenna Ortega breaks her silence on her character

Beetlejuice, beetlejuice…beetlejuice. Fan chants of Tim Burton and the character played by Michael Keaton worked. 36 years after the first film, a sequel to the adventures of the “Bio-Exorcist” is offered. Always under the leadership of the fatherEdward Scissorhands And no Sleepy Hollow, this new project is as mysterious as expected. For the moment, Warner Bros. content themselves with the poster and official title, this second opus is called BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice With respect to the manner in which he is invited to participate in the action. A wise choice, which could also open the door to a sequel, but we shouldn’t put the cart before the horse, the public still needs to find the magic that continues to work after so many years.

A recent encounter with actress Jenna Ortega suggests that a new crush may be on the horizon. in front of Vanity FairRevelation of Wednesday Tells a little more about his character on Netflix. As we already knew, the American will play the daughter of Lydia Dietz (Winona Ryder). She adds:

“It’s weird, but in a different way and not in the way you might imagine. The relationship between Lydia and Astrid, my character, is very important. It’s also very weird, because the exercise is to capture what’s happened in the character’s life and Needs to be remade. I think anyone who loves the character, and can’t wait to see her again, it’s going to be great.”

The New Adolescent Crisis

The whole point of the first film hinges on the break between Lydia and her parents when they arrive at the Maitland home. As she feels increasingly estranged from her father and her stepmother, the teenager finds in Adam and Barbara a surrogate family as well as a way to drive those close to her crazy. For him, it is also about overcoming his existential crisis and rediscovering his zest for life.

From now on, Lydia will look at herself on the other side of the mirror and will have to face a mysterious teenager, who is bound to her complete opposition. “Every child who becomes a teenager wants to be free from his parents. I don’t wear pink, I’m not a cheerleader, but I’m a little bit in opposition to my mother’s past. We argue a bit.”

The actress also spoke briefly about the atmosphere on the set of this highly anticipated meeting. “I remember it was a strange atmosphere last week. Many of the cast were revisiting Vermont, so it was strange for them to be a part of such an emotional moment, to see that house again, to be together and to call each other by the same name again.”

to find out BeetlejuiceBeetlejuicehas been appointed for September 11, 2024. We can expect the first images to be revealed in the coming weeks.