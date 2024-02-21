Julian Alaphilippe-Marian Russe, War Declared

Saudal is on fire in Quick-Step. The result of new criticisms issued by Patrick Lefebvre against Julien Alaphilippe, but also his partner. This time the point of no return seems to have been reached.

After a month of encouraging recovery at the Tour Down Under, with sixth place, Julian Alaphilippe is preparing to return to the pelotons. The French double world champion will indeed be on deck for the opening weekend of the Belgian Classic, with the highly anticipated Omloop with Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and Kuerne-Brussels-Kurne on Sunday.

Julian Alaphilippe will be especially expected there. And not only because these two species will allow us to know a little more about the position of the native of Saint-Amand-Montrond, when the month of March begins, with the Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo or tour. Flanders. But if the Frenchman will be watched in particular, it is because of the new attacks of Quick-Step big boss Patrick Lefevre.

“At his house, there were lots of parties and lots of alcohol”

Because this time, it wasn’t just a question of the salary the French rider received. The Belgian manager made very serious allegations and also attacked his partner Marion Roos. ” Julian is a good person. But after signing his mega contract, we didn’t see him anymore. He started by launching into Humona’s column in relation to the XXL contract signed in 2021, which increases the annual salary to 2.3 million euros.

“Julian has the salary of a champion but must confirm he is still one,” He already launched at the end of 2022 after a season marked by serial falls. But Patrick Lefevre also drew attention to his lifestyle. “As you get older you have to take care of yourself more, train harder. I think there were too many parties at his house and too much alcohol.” He actually said before sending an arrow in the direction of Marion Russ: “He’s seriously under Marian’s spell. Could be too much. » Violent comments that confirm the end of Julian Alaphilippe’s story on Quick-Step at the end of the season.