PSG – Real Madrid: Mbappé’s future salary revealed, it will make people jealous

As exclusively announced by 10Sport.com, three teams have taken action in the Kylian Mbappé case, including Real Madrid. Both parties are in constant contact and negotiate the player’s salary. Counting bonuses, the French international could be the highest paid in the Spanish locker room.

is contractually connected with PSG Until next June, Kylian Mbappé His lease will not be extended. The 25-year-old has decided to leave the capital at the end of the season. Now the race is on to get him back. As revealed by 10Sport.com, Liverpool And Manchester United Sent the offer, but Real Madrid This is a step forward Mbappé.

Mbappe’s salary revealed

Journalist for Brand , Carlos Carpio Reveals discussions between Spanish clubs and clans Mbappé will be in progress. The topic of salary will be central. President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez He will be offered a base salary of €15M nett per season. Much less than the amount proposed in 2022.

Rating may increase

But this figure is misleading as it does not take into account the various bonuses that can be received Mbappé from the season. Including them, the Parisian’s income could reach €40 million, which would make him the highest-paid player in the locker room.