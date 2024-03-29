Julia Roberts’ Brother Eric Roberts Believes He Can Talk To Fish – Bang Showbiz English

Julia Roberts’ brother Eric Roberts believes he can talk to fish.

The 67-year-old actor – who is the brother of ‘Pretty Woman’ star Julia, 56, and the father of ‘Wild Child’ actress Emma Roberts – often sings to the fish he keeps in his pond and believes in inspiring others. Follow a vegan diet for yourself.

He said: “I’m sure the fish in our pond recognize my singing voice and come for food when they hear me. I’ll do almost anything to save an animal, and that includes encouraging people not to think of animals as food. is.”

The ‘Babylon’ actor also explained that he likes to start each day with a cup of green tea and when it comes to getting more vegetables into his diet, he sprinkles everything with roccolo but admits to enjoying the odd slice of fresh pizza.

He said: “I start each day with green tea.

“I sprinkle broccoli and cauliflower on almost anything and add mustard to most things.

“I love pizza, especially with fresh tomatoes.”

Just weeks ago, Eric paid tribute to Emma – who started her career on the Nickelodeon series ‘Unfabulous’ before landing roles in ‘Scream Queens’ and ‘Holiday’ – on her 32nd birthday, where he noted how proud he was of them all. . That she had accomplished.

He called Page Six Emma’s rom-com ‘Maybe I Do’ his “favourite” of his films so far, adding that he considers the ‘Scream Queens’ actress his “precious daughter” – and said he knew she was “big will happen.” Be all that and more.”

Emma is Eric’s only child from his relationship with ex Kelly Cunningham and the actor – stepfather to two children with his wife Eliza Roberts.