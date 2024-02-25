Judith Godresche in Caesars: A photo reappears and evokes more and more reactions

A movie buff, she loves watching trailers and historical moments on television. The next James Bond or Barack Obama inauguration speech gives him the same chill.

The 49th edition of César was marked by a powerful speech by Judith Godreche, condemning the sexual violence perpetrated in the cinema industry and especially by the youngest. Also a victim, he threw a stone into the lake, which 2 Caesars actress Adele Hanle had already done four years earlier. A photo of her reappears in French cinema to commemorate her role in the #MeToo movement.

Caesars, for its 49th edition, could not turn a deaf ear to the tremendous declarations made by Judith Godrecht in recent weeks and by the French #MeToo. As part of its series promotion, the launch An icon of French cinema, to look back on her relationship 15 years ago with director Benoît Jacquot – her series inspired by her own experience, the actress and director freed up her words to allow other members of the cinema world. Thus she filed a complaint against the filmmaker who directed her as a teenager and with whom she lived, putting into words what she had endured: rape and sexual assault. She also targeted another director, Jack Doylan, against whom she also decided to file a complaint. Shortlisted for the Caesars, the 51-year-old actor delivered a powerful speech, receiving a standing ovation from the audience. Since then, another photo has been circulating on social networks and concerns another actress: Adele Hanle. Some celebrities recall that exactly four years ago at Caesars, another actress made a powerful splash: Adele Hanel. The actress suddenly left Salle Playal when Roman Polanski was crowned Best Director. I allege. In the room, the Canal + camera was then able to see that the actress Adele Hanel did not wait for the end of the ceremony, standing up to leave Salle Pleyel. As he passed, some applause broke out and Polanski was addressed. “Shame“, she would have declared. Adele Hanle at Caesars in 2020: A powerful memory that returns The director who has directed it on several occasions, esp Portrait of a girl at the fire, Céline Sciamma therefore published a photo of herself backstage at the Césars in 2020, worried. A way of reminding us that not long ago, the actress had already issued a major warning signal, which was just heard.

A memory that is still vivid in other memories, such as Mary Gillen – who burst into cinema at the age of 16. My father, the hero. She reposted the image in an Instagram story, while journalist Daphne Roullier was happy that the world was finally moving on, while saluting the courage of the two French actresses.

What happens to Adèle Haenel? Adele Hanel, actress with 2 Caesars, decided to stop acting in 2023 for political reasons. In a column published by Telerama, she spoke and announced that she is retiring from the world of cinema for good. “I decided to politicize my end of cinema to denounce the profession’s general complacency towards sexual assaulters and, more generally, the way this environment collaborates with the deadly racist ecocidal order of the world.“, she explained. She was once part of the cast Empire By Bruno Dumont, deciding on the content of the film before knocking on the door “Racist and racist“. For his part, Bruno Dumont criticized the hasty departure of the actress from his film. Not a very respectful attitude, according to the director: “In 2022, I find Adele Hanle, who is very angry with me, although until then, we got along very well” He believed. “She wanted to change the view that she was completely crazy and fun, especially accusing me of being racist, because I only filmed with white people. She has the right to think so, but she has been for a year. It took more time. Do it. In 2020, she said that she no longer wants to do cinema but politics, but she cannot refuse my film. This completely unexpected and unpredictable face hurt me a lot, and hurt everyone. “ was questioned by our colleagues atallocated, Adèle Haenel returns to this feud with Bruno Dumont in greater detail. Thus he said that he discussed the script with the director Asked for changes, which ultimately never happened : “After a year, I got a new script in which not a single line was changed, so I left the project. There are many people who can attest to this” she declared. Referral for correction of director Christophe Ruggia whom Adele Hanel accused of sexual assault Along with her career, Adele Hanle also had other affairs. The Paris prosecutor’s office has requested a criminal referral of director Christophe Ruggia for sexually assaulting a minor on Adele Hennel in the early 2000s, as revealed by RMC and AFP in February. According to sources close to the case, two aggravating circumstances were maintained by the public prosecutor: Adele Hanel’s minority at the time of the alleged facts, since the age of 12, and the position of authority of Mr. Ruggia, the first director to have it on film. Devils (2002). “It follows from the detailed, continuous, specific and dated declarations of Adène Haenel (…) and from the elements collected at the end of the investigation that Christophe Ruggia sexually assaulted her despite her denial.“, the prosecution wrote in its demands on Tuesday which were reported to AFP. Christophe Ruggia, Jacques Doillon and Benoît Jacot were presumed innocent of the alleged acts until the end of their trial.

