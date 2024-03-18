“Judge Kastel likely to sentence JOH to life”

A possible sentence

Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Former First Lady of Honduras, ANA GARCIA DE HERNANDEZIn the last few hours said that it is very possible that the judge Kevin Castle blasphemy Life imprisonment to the former President Juan Orlando Hernandez, After an extensive trial that ended on March 8, he was found guilty of drug trafficking in the United States. In an interview with a Venezuelan television station based in the United States, NTN24, Garcia revealed, with a tone of resignation, that she had spoken with her husband and family after the jury’s guilty verdict, and said it was a possibility that they would be forced to assume that the Southern District of New York During the judicial process in court once again accused Judge Castel of being biased towards the prosecutor’s office.

“We’ve talked to my husband and we’ve talked to my family, to my kids about it, and as painful as it is, it’s a reality that we have to face. Surely Judge Castel will determine this (life sentence). . He is a person who, from day one, even before Juan Orlando was presented to him, expressed his opinion against Juan Orlando,” said the wife of the former president. “We expect nothing less, however, there are legal precedents that we will continue to fight until the last moment to demonstrate the injustice done to Juan Orlando,” added the former first lady. Likewise, Ana García called on US officials who worked closely with former President Hernandez to “not let injustice happen”. “I want to call on all those officials of the United States government, those good officials who have worked closely in this fight, not to allow this injustice to be done, to come out and tell the truth about all the information, all the data, everything that is credible. way shows that my husband was the first standard-bearer in the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime in Honduras and that he is not a drug trafficker and not a co-conspirator because he wanted to represent them in that trial. The only witnesses are “the men they represent.” are those who have an interest and appetite for revenge,” he said.

Ana García de Hernández, on the other hand, reported that she had received threats and admitted that she and her relatives feared for their lives after the more than two-year judicial process the former president faced. “Unfortunately, there is constant fear, we fear for our lives because of the threats that Juan Orlando himself identified and reported to Judge Castel, who has done absolutely nothing to be able to talk about these threats,” the current president said. . National Party candidate. Ana García urged the United States government to properly investigate the threats they were allegedly subjected to with information available to the security agencies of the North American country. “Yes we fear for our lives, we know that we are the target of all the reprisals of these drug traffickers who are going to be released today, they are going to be neighbors of North American citizens, because they are definitely going to live there. .. They are men capable of doing the worst, but today they are under the protection of North American justice,” he noted. In the opinion of Ana García, the trial of Juan Orlando Hernández is a message for Latin American politicians, insisting that in the future they may face the same process as the former Honduran president and also calling them “part of a geopolitical conspiracy.”