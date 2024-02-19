A couple has been arrested in the deaths of two young Latino brothers found in a suitcase and a concrete boat in Colorado.

By Eric Ortiz – NBC News

Two suspects were arrested Monday in connection with the deaths of two Colorado children whose remains were found weeks ago: the minor in a concrete container and the child in a suitcase in the trunk of a car, police records show.

Jesus Dominguez and Corena Rose Mingarez were arrested last week on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse in the children’s deaths. Jesus Dominguez Jr. and Yesenia DominguezIndicated the Pueblo Police Department.

Investigators said they were unaware of either man’s disappearance until police discovered Yesenia’s body last month. Police said neither had been seen since the summer of 2018, when Jesus was 5 and the little girl was 3.

was a man father of the victims and has a romantic relationship with Mingrez, who is not related to Minors, according to Denver’s KUSA Network and NBC News affiliate.

Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez. Pueblo Police Department

Dominguez, 35, and Mingarez, 36, are being held on $2 million bail, according to Pueblo County jail records.

He was arrested after investigators asked the community for help over the past few weeks.

Recommended

(Two 10-year-old boys die in crash as their father flees from authorities in Wisconsin)

On January 20, Pueblo police responded to a report of suspicious activity and reported that officers found a metal container in a storage unit with hardened concrete. Two days later, officials determined that the remains of a girl were inside.

Around that time, authorities said, they began looking into Dominguez and Mingarez as persons of interest, though they did not initially name the couple in a news release. Pueblo police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

During an interview with police last month, the possibility of the children being in Phoenix, Arizona came up. However, investigators “followed up on possible leads without success,” police said.

Meanwhile, a car belonging to Minjarez is found in a junkyard. On February 6, the trunk of the car was searched Finding a child inside a suitcaseThe agents explained.

(Dead baby found in immigrant shelter being investigated as possible suicide)

On Thursday, DNA testing confirmed that the girl in the warehouse was Yesenia and the boy in the suitcase was Jesus, and arrest warrants were issued for Dominguez and Mingarez.

In addition to the murder charge, Dominguez also faces charges of theft from government benefit programs.

Pueblo police explained that no report was filed about the children missing, and they were alerted to their situation when the investigation began last month.