Stars at the Balenciaga show

Balenciaga Fashion Show, a meeting place for all the stars

If Balenciaga Fall-Winter 2024-2025 Collection Already attracting a lot of attention through her many looks with high buzz potential, it is mainly the photographs of the stars attending fashion shows that have been flooding social networks since this morning. With appearance – for the first time from the beginning Paris Fashion Week – No Kim Kardashian, who came specially from the United States to attend the show of the French house, of which she is a muse. A Mexican actress was also sitting next to him in the front row Salma Hayekas well as’Isabelle Huppertwas captured by photographers on the Esplanade des Invalides in a bomber jacket and black pants.

An all-black look like many other dignitaries who attended the photocall of Balenciaga. So we came to the very dancer Germaine Louvet Those athletes Serena Williams – Also present this week Off-White Fashion Show – and Teddy RinerArtists Harry Nureyev And Elizabeth DouglasOr a French rapper Damaso. Hollywood stars aside, actors also reacted Cole Sprouse And Luca SabbatOr an actress Joey King… without forgetting model Joan Smalls, Adut Akech Also the last cover star No, Eva Herzigova.