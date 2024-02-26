The best of the red carpet

The 39th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are underway in Santa Monica, California, with Eddie Bryant hosting the event.

Stars confirmed to perform throughout the night include Joel Kim Booster, Adam Brody, Daniel Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, Quinta Brunson, Emma Corinne, Coleman Domingo, Hannah Einbinder, Jim Gaffigan, Ronald Gladden, Stephanie Hu, Anna Kendrick, Judd. Law, Greta Lee, Zoe Lister-Jones, Trace Lissett, and James Marsden.

Other stars who will be in attendance at the gala include Thomasin McKenzie, Natalie Morales, Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, Emma Roberts, Andrew Scott, Milo Ventimiglia, Jessica Williams and Jimmy O. Also includes yang.

Lily Gladstone serves as Honorary Chair of this year’s 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

“We are delighted to have Lily Gladstone join us as our Honorary Chair this year,” said Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent. “As a fiercely talented artist in multiple mediums, not to mention a multiple-time Spirit Award nominee, we couldn’t think of a better person to lead the next celebration of independent artists.”

