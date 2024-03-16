Josh Allen in love? A teammate spills the beans

There have been many rumors about Josh Allen’s relationship with Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld.

While the couple has been spotted together in California and Paris, France, they’ve been pretty quiet about how things are going.

Well, it looks like one of Josh’s friends has spilled the beans on how he feels about Haley. Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was on the “Up & Adams” podcast this week and talked about the video of Josh ripping his pants and why he would wear them in the first place.

This is when the word “love” was first used publicly.

Again, this is coming from a friend and not Josh or Haley, but it sounds like the relationship is going well and they have a bright future together.

On the other hand, Josh’s ex-girlfriend Britney Williams has been very active on social media and has been talking about her new dating life. She also posted some photos of herself in a bikini while vacationing in Cabo.

Josh and Britney dated each other for 10 years before they split permanently last year.

