“Humiliation is a very difficult thing”, this science fiction film saved the career of this Oscar-winning actress.

In the world of cinema, A Oscar There are many times good sign And very regularly put concerned in the forefront. There are often winners Very demanding Acting in films is sometimes a guaranteed career, however, this actress could not Doesn’t really take advantage of his titleFar from it.

On the brink of collapse, her career was nevertheless saved by a single film That kept him going for years to come, thanks to his director.

Was Anne Hathaway’s career saved by this Christopher Nolan film?

If nowadays Anne Hathaway She has a good reputation in place and we see her in many films, this is not always the case. In an interview with Vanity FairDespite an Oscar for his role, his career took a major downturn sad

“A lot of people turned me down because they were worried about the toxicity of my online identity. I found an angel in Christopher Nolan, who didn’t worry about that and gave me one of the best roles I’ve ever had. I was one of the best films I’ve ever been in.” I have been participating.”

She is of course talking about the film Interstellar In which she played opposite Amelia Brand Matthew McConaughey.

The film known worldwide as Titan Science fiction. Social networks are in fact not kind to the actress who explains that she was there humiliatedAn important period in her life that she looks back on.

Anne Hathaway and the Hell of Social Networks

In the same interview, Annie explains that the mix between the absence of the role after the Oscars, but her presence on the network was very complicated.

“Dealing with humiliation is a difficult thing and the main thing is not to let it limit you. You have to be courageous, and it can be difficult because you think, ‘If I stay safe, if I stay in the middle, If I don’t draw too much attention to myself, it won’t hurt.” But if you want to do that, don’t be an actor. You are a tightrope walker. You are courageous. You are asking people to invest their time, money, attention and care in you. So you have to give them something of value. And if it doesn’t cost you anything, what are you really offering?”

Her own vision of the acting profession that has forged the woman we’ve been seeing on the big screen for a few days with the release of her latest film: The thought of being with you.