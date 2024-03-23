Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer): The Disability That May Compromise Her Acting Career

Emily Blunt has made her own little way into the seventh art world, and very well. The plague that causes Anne Hathaway to appear in all colors The devil wears prada has Timeless and brilliant Mary PoppinsThe 41-year-old actress asserted as herself One of the most bankable in Hollywood, consolidating Oppenheimer’s casting. A ready destiny that the British-American almost missed.

In an interview for Marie ClaireHazel and Violet’s mother explained that it was very important to her Teach them to open up to the world : ” I encourage them to embrace differences and not be afraid of them ” If this aspect of the education she gave to her daughters is essential, it is because when she was young, Emily Blunt herself suffered from the eyes of others because of a disability: stuttering.

Dictionary problems

the heroine of The Girl on the Train She said she was touched by the inquisitive and mocking looks her classmates gave her. Not an easy time for Michael Buble’s ex who gave it up anyway Allowed to pursue a career as an actress Which she hadn’t thought of.

Pushed by her teachers, Emily Blunt took over Theater lessons to improve your vocabulary : “ I accepted my difference and started speaking very fluently. I did an absolutely terrible northern English accent. (…) It was there that I realized that I had control over my stuttering, that it was probably temporary and that I could finally live with it pretty well. ” It’s clear she did well to be positive!