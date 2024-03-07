Joe Biden will announce a plan to establish a temporary port on the coast of Gaza and facilitate the arrival of humanitarian aid.

President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to the US Congress (AP Photo/Jacqueline Martin, Poole)

Joe Biden This Thursday night the United States will make the announcement in his State of the Union address to help the military Establish a temporary port on the edge of the Gaza Strip The aim is to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to the besieged region in the context of the war between Israel and Hamas militants.

Information was provided by various local media such as agencies AP, AFP and Reuters and local media viz Political, among others. They all quote senior Biden administration officials.

In his speech to Congress, the President would announce that he had ordered the army “Undertake an emergency mission to establish a port in Gaza, working with like-minded countries and humanitarian partners”An official said.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to advance the announcement, said the operation would not require US troops on the ground to build a dock intended to allow for more shipments of food, medicine and other essential items.

however, They did not give any details on how the port would be constructed. One of them noted that the US military has “special capabilities” and can do things from the “high seas”. They clarified that it might take weeks for it to become operational.

The US Gaza seeks mechanisms to increase humanitarian aid (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)

It will also work with the UN and humanitarian aid organizations to “understand the delivery of aid inside Gaza,” an official added. Initial supplies will come from Cyprus.

The move marks another step in extraordinary mobilization as the United States has to encircle Israel, its main ally in the Middle East, and find ways to get aid to Gaza, including airdrops.

last week, Biden first floated the idea of ​​establishing a maritime corridorSaying that the United States is working with its allies on how it can provide aid to Gazans from the Mediterranean Sea.

Five months of fighting between Israel and Hamas left much of the Palestinian enclave in ruins and fueled a growing humanitarian disaster. Many Palestinians, especially in the devastated north, struggle to find food to survive.

In this regard, aid groups have stated that It is almost impossible to distribute supplies to most of Gaza Difficulty coordinating with the Israeli Army, due to continued hostilities and the breakdown of public order.

Announcing plans to build a temporary port Hamas said its delegation had left Cairo and that talks on a ceasefire and hostage release would resume next week. This makes it highly unlikely that the mediator will reach an agreement before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Hamas militants continue to release information about Israeli hostages (REUTERS/Ibrahim Abu Mustafa)

Mediators considered Ramadan an unofficial period, because during this month of dawn-to-dusk fasting, violence between Israelis and Palestinians is usually related to access to one of Jerusalem’s main holy sites. With factions backed by the Iranian regime exchanging fire with Israel and the United States, the war is already causing suspense across the region.

Egyptian officials previously claimed that the talks had stalled because of Hamas’ demands for a phased process to end the war. However, they did not rule out the possibility of reaching an agreement before Ramadan, which begins on Sunday.

Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha, declared that Israel “refuses to make commitments and guarantees regarding the cessation of hostilities, the return of the displaced and the withdrawal from the areas of its aggression.” However, he said talks are still ongoing and will resume next week. However, Israel had no immediate comment.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar have been trying to reach an agreement on a ceasefire for weeks Six weeks and the release of 40 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

Egyptian officials said Hamas agreed to the main terms of such a deal as a first step, but wanted a commitment that it would eventually lead to a more permanent ceasefire. They claim that Israel wants to limit the negotiations to a more limited agreement.

(with information from AP)