8M: Women around the world unite for equality and to speak out against sexual violence

People hold balloons forming the words “legal abortion” during a March 8, 2024 (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli) march during International Women’s Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Citizens of all continents raised their voices this Friday, International Women’s DayTo defend their rights and cry for gender equality against racist violence and liberation.

On this Friday Buenos Aires (Argentina), feminist organizations celebrate The wide march of the 8M to vindicate their rights immediately after the arrival of the executive of Javier Milli, who, among other things, considered abortion to be “murder by incitement”, abolished the Ministry of Women and banned the use of inclusive language in public administration.

Feminism is declining under the government, because, in the statements of the Argentine president about abortion and the gender agenda, two events were added this Friday: the executive will change its name. Women’s Hall And Congress will not look purple.

in MexicoFeminist groups and victims’ families held a vigil this Friday Juarez CityThis country is considered to be the center of feminicide.

Activists and mothers of murdered or missing women held an early morning vigil at a memorial in a cotton field where eight dead women appeared in 2001, as part of an event known as the ‘Deads of Juárez’, which sparked the conflict. Mexico To legalize femicide.

March in Mexico City (CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, called for “peaceful” protests days before warning of possible “infiltrators” seeking to “destroy” government buildings in Mexico City. Xóchitl Gálvez, a candidate from the opposition front Fuerza y ​​​​Corazón por México, accused him of being “macho” for his superior attitude towards women.

in Spain Feminism once again demonstrated its power of mobilization and thousands of people took to the streets, who, despite the divisions in the movement, cried out for real equality between men and women. Despite inclement weather across most of the country, attendance at demonstrations was once again huge and the streets and squares of major cities turned purple.

A woman holds a cutout of the comic character Mafalda, also known as Quino, created by Argentine cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado, as she takes part in a protest to mark International Women’s Day in Barcelona, ​​Spain, March 8, 2024. (REUTERS/NACHO DOS)

in Madrid Again two demonstrations were called, a historic one organized by the 8M Commission, which brought together 30,000 people, a government delegation (500,000 according to the organizers), and another by the Madrid Feminist Movement (MFM) which rejects the trans law. , calling for the “erasure of women” and the abolition of prostitution, in which about 4,000 people participated, according to the delegation, and more than 30,000, according to the organization.

in BelgiumIn the heart of the European Union, seven thousand people, according to the police, and 15,000 according to the organizing platform, the ‘March 8 Collective’, demonstrated in Brussels to demand more measures to achieve gender equality and end sexual violence. The feminist march that took place this Friday in the country hosts the main EU institutions.

The Belgian March 8 Collective also called for a feminist strike for this Friday, which was supported by the two majority unions. Belgium And it supported part of the workers of the public transport company in Brussels, which caused the closure of several metro and bus lines.

in turkey, A few hundred women gathered in the center of Istanbul for a traditional protest on March 8, despite a large police presence barring them from reaching their objective, the symbolic Taksim Square. Condemnation of sexual violence, which kills hundreds of people every year in the Eurasian country, was one of the most pronounced slogans at the demonstration and in messages from numerous feminist organizations.

In Turkey, several hundred women gathered in the center of Istanbul (REUTERS/Kemal Aslan)

in Azerbaijan, A group of activists demonstrated in the country’s capital, Baku, to demand equal rights, an end to gender violence and the release of women journalists imprisoned in the country. At the beginning of the protest, the police confiscated some posters with political slogans from its participants and blocked the path of some women towards the memorial of poet Natavan, where the action was taking place.

Protesters in Azerbaijan demanded the implementation of laws to end discrimination against women and protect their rights. They also advocated an end to discrimination against women with disabilities and called for a fight against early marriages.

A group of women take part in a protest to mark International Women’s Day this Friday in Baku (Azerbaijan) (EFE/ Farid Gajramnov)



In the Middle East, the Gulf Center for Human Rights (GCHR) urged the international community to “invest” in the rights, protection and well-being of women in the Middle East, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

GCHR emphasized “Over 9,000 Palestinian Women Dead”.And more than 30,000 Palestinians lost their lives due to the bombing of the Gaza Strip and the Israeli siege, although she also condemned the insecurity and lack of freedom for women in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Yemen or Syria.

in savior, Hundreds of Salvadoran women marched in the Central American country’s capital this Friday to denounce setbacks to gender equality and demand the release of innocent women detained under a state of emergency imposed from March 2022 at the government’s request. Deputy Bukele.

Demonstrators take part in a march to mark International Women’s Day this Friday in San Salvador (EFE/Rodrigo Sura)

in HondurasWhere causes sexual violence There have been 40 murders so far this yearDozens of women marched in the country’s major cities against sexual violence and demanded that their rights be respected in the country.

In Tegucigalpa, one of the Honduran demonstrations moved near the Supreme Court of Justice, women demanded “justice” for cases of femicide in the Central American country, where one woman dies every 23 hours and 386 were killed in 2023. .

in ColombiaThe Vice President and Minister of Equality and Equality, Francia Marquez, warned about sexual tourism and the exploitation of girls, boys and adolescents in Colombia in the framework of the fifth session of the High Level Table for the Prevention of Femicide and Other Violence. against women.

8M in Sao Paulo, Brazil (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

in BrazilThe South American country with the most femicides, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva He addressed a message to men, urging them to “learn to cook, wash clothes, take care of their children and be more helpful to their peers.”

in Haiti, In a critical situation due to its social and political deterioration, the UN warned of the deterioration of the lives of women and girls due to gang violence, which has forced the displacement of thousands of civilians and made access to social services difficult. Fundamentally, the precariousness of this country is worsening.

in Venezuela, dozens of citizens gathered in Caracas to demand more political participation, as well as decent wages, working conditions and pensions. Some human rights organizations demanded that efforts be redoubled against gender inequality and sexual violence.

Thousands of women and groups march this Friday “with renewed strength” for diversity in Argentina. Millie’s anti-feminist actions.

Women of all ages respond to call to march for International Women’s Day in Argentina (Nicolas Stuhlbarg)

“I have come with new power because they are cutting our rights everywhere, but we are not going to allow it,” he said. AFP Natalia Furlan, A 49-year-old teacher who held a sign with the slogan “Put out the chainsaws of our rights”.

Women of all ages responded to calls to march for International Women’s Day in Argentina, the country where the movement originated. None the less 2015 and its use A green scarf A symbol of the fight for abortion, which was legalized in 2020.

Demonstrators protested Upholding the right to abortion and against sexual violence, human trafficking and economic manipulationIn terms of more than Inflation at 250% per annum And with poverty affecting more than half the population.

Amid strong security operations, they blew trumpets, boomed drums in “batukada” and carried signs such as “We belonged to the race.” Miley has based her campaign on a fight against what she calls a political “race” and brought chainsaws to her events as a symbol of the budget cuts she would make if she won the presidency.

In her speech in Davos on January 17, she called feminism a “A ridiculous and unnatural fight between a man and a woman” And said the movement only serves to “employ bureaucrats who contribute nothing to society.”

On Wednesday, he again referred to abortion as “murder” in a speech to teenagers at school.

(with information from EFE and AFP)