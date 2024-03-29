Joe Biden Raises $25 Million at Campaign Event in New York, Record Amount for a Political Event | USA election

This Thursday, Joe Biden participated in a crowd-pleasing election as a candidate for re-election in November. Along with his Democratic predecessors in the White House, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, the current US president has been the star of fundraising events in New York alongside Hollywood blockbuster films. A record fundraising figure of $25 million, according to his campaign, more than all raised by his Republican rival Donald Trump in February. Mass spectacle for thousands and held at Manhattan’s historic Radio City Hall, but limited to those willing to pay $225 for cheap tickets. Musical performances, with rates premium An after-party hosted for an exclusive group of 500 guests, to take a photo with the three leaders or, finally, with the first lady, Jill Biden. Another great American spectacle, produced by elections, never disappoints.

Three decades of Democratic leadership met this Thursday on a rain-soaked day at the historic site on Manhattan’s Sixth Avenue. New York is known to be a Democratic city: Biden already scored a hat-trick in February with three fundraising events in a single day, which paralyzed Manhattan due to traffic jams for the president’s motorcade, but, unlike today’s event, it was one of big donors. were kept in private residences. Statistics aside — according to the current president’s campaign, 25 million is a record for a political event — the most notable thing about the event is the presence of Obama and Clinton alongside Biden. This shows that Democrats have activated the panic button seven months before the presidential election due to the advantage of Republican candidate Donald Trump in many polls. Also, according to polls, there are six key or swing states in which a handful of votes can decide the fate of a vote.

The $25 million figure raised by the campaign at the New York event includes money from supporters who handed over cash in the previous week to ensure their attendance. The collection, which exceeds the $5 million total raised by Trump during the month of February, represents significant Democratic support for Biden in the face of continued low turnout. In stark contrast to his opponent, Trump, has trailed Democrats in polling and fundraising, and whose legal expenses, about $100 million, have wiped out a good chunk of what his campaign committees reaped.

But Trump already showed with his 2016 victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton that he doesn’t need to raise a lot of money to win the presidency. However, Biden had $155 million in cash at the end of February, compared to $37 million for Trump and his political action committee. Save AmericaObama’s latest entry into the campaign, who traveled by ship from Washington today with Biden. Air Force One, the president’s plane, suggests that unrest in Democratic ranks is on the verge of turning into panic. Clinton joined him in New York.

The event at the historic concert hall on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, in front of which a large group of protesters gathered to demand a cease-fire in Gaza – a constant in all of Biden’s public outings – has a revolting effect, almost psychological, to overcome. Democratic disappointment over the election, and the final touches on a frenetic series of trips by the president’s campaign over the past three weeks that have passed since his State of the Union speech, signaled an early race for the election. And the energy expressed in his speech reassured Democrats. During this period, Biden has visited several electoral battlegrounds, particularly contested constituencies in Midwestern states that voted for Trump in 2016 and for the Democrat in 2020. At a rate of nearly one trip per day, a demanding agenda to show voters that the “old man with a bad memory” described by the prosecutor in the classified papers case is ready to fight like a child.

Half a million dollars for a meeting with the three leaders

As with everything in the United States, the statistics of this Thursday’s event, like the success of the campaign, are measured in dollars. Donors had different levels of access to the hour-long event, depending on what they paid. The most expensive was an on-stage conversation with the three presidents moderated by late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert. Music stars such as Queen Latifah, Lizo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele were also scheduled to attend, introduced by actress Mindy Kaling.

Starting at $225, the rates became more exclusive and wanted to close contact with the three presidents. A photo with three of them is worth $100,000. A donation of $250,000 provided access to the reception, and $500,000 provided access to an even more exclusive meeting. “But the party doesn’t end there,” the campaign warned in a statement. First Lady Jill Biden and a celebrity DJ were to host an after-party at Radio City Music Hall for 500 guests.

“This historic fundraiser is a sign of great enthusiasm for President Biden and Vice President Harris and a testament to the unprecedented fundraising machine we have built,” campaign co-chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg said before the event, as quoted by the AP agency. “Unlike our opponent, every dollar we raise will reach the voters who will decide these elections, communicating the president’s record, his vision for the future and clarifying what’s at stake in these elections.” The sign was clear of Trump’s diversion of campaign funds to pay his huge legal expenses.

Trump’s campaign hopes to raise $33 million at a major fundraiser next week in Palm Beach, Florida. While his rival appeared as a rock star at Radio City Music Hall, Trump, who has spent little time in the Big Apple since his legal troubles began, attended the wake on Long Island of a New York police officer who died Monday. service work.