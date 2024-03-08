Boeing again: A United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after losing a tire

This United Airlines Boeing 777-200 suffered a tire blowout during takeoff at San Francisco International Airport in California. (YouTube Kelly Plans)

flight of United Airlines bound for Japan was forced to turn his way towards Angels After losing one of its tires shortly after takeoff San Francisco. The incident, which happened on Thursday, March 7, 2024, did not injure passengers or crew, the airline confirmed.

It may interest you: This is the new fee for checked baggage on major airlines in the United States

The tire fell off the plane, a Boeing 777-200During the takeoff phase at approximately 11:35 local time Californiasuggested San Francisco International Airport. This airplane model has twelve tires on its two main landing gear supports, and according to its statements United AirlinesDesigned for Land safely even with damaged or missing tires. This FAA He announced that he would investigate what happened.

According to ABC NewsTire debris fell in a parking lot used by airport workers. Without injuring people, but damaging several carsThe air terminal had to close one of its runways shortly to clean up tire debris.

The FAA announced an investigation into United Airlines’ in-flight tire detachment. (Kelly Plains)

“Flight 35 combined bound for Osaka Part of the landing gear tire was lost during takeoff. “The tire debris landed in the airport employee parking lot, causing damage to several vehicles,” they elaborated from the airport.

It may interest you: NASA previews a zero-emissions plane it is developing with Boeing

through a press release United Airlines Expressed gratitude towardsOur pilots and flight attendants for their professionalism in handling this situation“, and assured that they will work with the owners of the affected vehicles”To ensure your needs are met“, he quoted Fox News.

There were 235 passengers, ten flight attendants and four pilots on board. United Airlines New planes have been planned so that users can continue their journey Osaka, scheduled for the same Thursday afternoon. “We are grateful to our teams on the ground who were waiting with tugboats to move the aircraft immediately after landing and our teams at the airport who assisted customers upon their arrival,” the company added in its statement. was added.

San Francisco International Airport confirms debris in employee parking lot. (Buffy Bartley)

The incident drew additional attention due to its similarity to other recent episodes that have affected aviation, including one in January, when Boeing 757 lost a nose gear tire during filming in AtlantaInducing investigation by United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)According to The Washington Post.

It may interest you: A former Missouri school principal has confessed to killing his pregnant lover

Safety of aircraft manufactured by Boeing There has been intense scrutiny, especially after, even in January of this year, an entrance gate Boeing 737 Max 9 in full flight. This led to FAA When an investigation was conducted to ground more than 170 jets, it later revealed the presence of loose bolts in some aircraft and incorrectly drilled holes in the fuselage of some aircraft in production.