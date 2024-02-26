Jenna Ortega provides some information regarding the upcoming season 2

attended the last Emmy Awards to defend the first season of Wednesday, Jenna Ortega took the opportunity to provide some details regarding her long-awaited sequel. And to hear that, the second season of the Netflix series by Tim Burton promises to be full of strong emotions.

“I got part of the script for the second season and we’re definitely moving on to something more terrifying,” the 21-year-old actress confirmed! News. “It’s really, really exciting because, throughout the series, Wednesday has followed its path without really changing. That’s the wonderful thing about it. »

A way of saying that her character will always be as cold, brittle and sticky as the first season!

Horror, but also action

Jenna Ortega promises again, “There are some pretty good punchlines.” “But everything is bigger and more action-packed. I think each episode will feel like a bit of a movie in its own way, which is good. »

In any case, we will have to wait several more months before we can enjoy the second season of Wednesday, which was seriously delayed by the strike movement that has rocked Hollywood in recent months. If filming is to begin in the spring, we’ll likely have to wait until 2025 before seeing the continuation of the biggest Gomez and Morticia Adams adventures on the streaming giant’s platform.