Megan the Stallion tries a snake-infused Japanese liqueur

Megan the stallion is taking a walk on the wild side, igniting her taste buds with snake-infused Japanese liquor.

On Thursday (March 7), our fearless Houston hottie took TikTok by storm, bravely sipping habushu, a legendary Okinawan liquor known to pack a punch.

“What the crap?” She began, holding up to the camera a glass jar with a large snake at the bottom. “Is this going to kill me? He looked at me,” she continued sniffing the shot glass that contained the liqueur.

“It’s tough. It’s strong. Who knew snakes had a taste. It tastes like snakes,” she added, making a less-than-happy face at the camera. “What do I mean? Is that whiskey?”

The liquor in question, also known as habu sake, takes its name from the venomous habu snake, a species found in Southeast Asia, including Japan, known for its strength and close association with rattlesnakes and copperheads.

“Now, shall I show you all the food/drinks I’ve tried in Japan? n,” she captioned the post. (laughing emoji) I just had to taste this dang snack drink (laughing emoji) #japa.

@theestallion

Yes, should I show all the food/drinks I try in Japan? 😂 I just tasted this dang snack drink 😂 #japan

♬ Original Sound – Megan the Stallion

Last week, Meg arrived in Tokyo to attend the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, where she was recruited to present the award for Anime of the Year, which went. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Tina Snow turns heads as she wears a custom ensemble inspired by one of her favorite anime characters, Bruno Bucciarati JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure category

The ensemble featured many signature elements including the bob cut, plunging lace bodice, zipper detailing and all-over motif pattern, perfectly embodying the Bucciarati look.

“Bucciarati HOTTIE (fire emoji) #crunchyrollanimeawards,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing photos of her anime-inspired outfit.

Megan the stallion gives herself a birthday present

Megan the stallion gives herself a birthday present

February 18, 2024

In another post, the “His” rapper channeled his inner Satoru Gojo, from the aforementioned manga series, in a cropped leather jacket and matching flared pants, silver wig and blindfold.

Megan thee Stallion’s presence at the Anime Awards was hardly unexpected. Over the years, she has paid tribute to her love of style in various ways, including channeling My Hero AcademiaTodoroki in a 2019 photoshoot for paper magazine

Last year, Meg dazzled on the red carpet GQ‘s Man of the Year event where she was asked to rank her favorite anime series, in which – with some difficulty – she My Hero Academia takes the top spot.

“That was a bad question,” she said With laughter after being forced to choose between titles like Hunter x Hunter, My Hero Academia, Black clover, Attack on Titan and more.

