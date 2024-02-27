Jenna Ortega is already teasing Season 2

Tim Burton certainly didn’t expect such a success in the dust The Addams Family. Lands on Netflix in November 2022 A gothic comedy spin-off title Wednesday. Series worn by Jenna Ortega (scream) instantly delighted subscribers and roses At the top of the top 10 English-speaking series of the most-watched programs in the streaming giant’s history. The massive hit was amplified by a viral phenomenon on social networks where internet users had fun reproducing the titular heroine’s choreography. Bloody Mary. Renewed for a second seasonAlfred Gough and Miles Miller’s original creation will return to the platform with a slight delay.

Jenna Ortega colors!

Waiting to find out A continuation of the adventures of Wednesday Addams, Jenna Ortega From spoke some confidence to our colleagues Vanity Fair. “Reading the scripts was interesting. I loved discovering new characters. The universe is supernatural. The series already included some sort of werewolves and vampires, but We go a little further this time” Tease the actress we’ll find out Soon for casting Beetle juice2. Despite everything, the shooting of the new round of episodes has not yet started. “Two years will have passed by the time the shooting of the second season begins. Besides, I’m currently wondering if I shouldn’t prepare myself.” Adds Tim Burton’s new muse.

Jenna Ortega has only read the script for season two #Wednesday, but the actor is ready to step back into the shoes of the character. “Maybe it’s time to start being a little more sarcastic again.”https://t.co/PxcaONLbbP — Vanity Fair (@VanityFair) February 21, 2024

Another great role from Jenna Ortega

Before returning to the platform at Red N, Jenna Ortega will take over the dark room. It will appear in it soon follows BeetlejuiceDirected by Tim Burton. A persistent rumor attributed it to him The role of Lydia’s daughter. The actress confirmed this in a magazine column today: “I don’t know what I can reveal, but basically, I am Astrid, daughter of Lydia Dietz. It’s weird, different, but not in the way you might think” Very few details have filtered out about the quietly titled film Beetlejuice, beetlejuice. However, we do know that it will bring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara together on screen. He will be joined by newcomers like Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux and Willem Dafoe. See you in theaters on September 4, 2024!