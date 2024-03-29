Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton show up in the intriguing first teaser

The sequel to cult film “Beetlejuice” titled “Beetlejuice” and directed by Tim Burton has been revealed in the first short trailer. They include Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, and newcomer Jenna Ortega.

The Great Return of Beetlejuice

Warner Bros. The pictures will make a highly anticipated release in French cinemas Beetle juice2title BeetlejuiceBeetlejuiceThe September 11, 2024. So there’s still a few months to wait to see the emergence of the incompetent “bio-exorcist,” played by Michael Keaton and first staged by Tim Burton in the cult 1988 film. A first teaser has just been revealed (At the top of the article), short and without dialogue, which shows us new characters and the places in which the story takes place BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice will take place.

Lydia Dietz (Winona Ryder) – Beetlejuice 2 ©Warner Bros. Pictures

After a terrible tragedy, the Dietz family returns to Winter River. Still haunted by the memory of Beetlejuice, Lydia finds her life turned upside down when her daughter Astrid, a rebellious teenager, accidentally opens a portal leading to the afterlife. As chaos spreads across both worlds, it’s only a matter of time before someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous monster returns wreaking havoc…

More interesting than attractive?

We get part of the original cast of this supernatural tale. Michael Keaton reprises his role Beetlejuiceand Winona Ryder KJ Lydia Dietz. In the 1988 film, his mother, Delia Dietz, but is back, still played by Catherine O’Hara. A distinguished newcomer to the casting, young actress Jenna Ortega. He continues his collaboration with Tim Burton, producer and director of several episodes of the series. Wednesday on Netflix in which she plays the title role.

Astrid Dietz (Jenna Ortega) – Beetlejuice 2 ©Warner Bros.

Every new production undertaken by Tim Burton is an event, because he is a unique cinema artist with an original visual universe. At this point, we’re waiting to see a little more. Indeed, if these first images attract attention, most of them have General and conventional visual appearanceWhich can turn off the fanbase Hardcore From an American filmmaker…