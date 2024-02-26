Angelina Jolie Blonder Than Ever, Actress Spotted With New Hair Color (Very Trendy!)

Angelina Jolie appeared with a new hairstyle as she was photographed in front of her new boutique in New York. The actress chose to change her hair color and opted for a very trendy look this spring-summer.

Angelina Jolie has definitely ditched her brown hair. Spotted on the streets of New York on February 21, the 48-year-old actress seems to have changed her hair color again. While she sported golden balayage for several weeks, the mother of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne opted out. A slightly lighter shade.

In an almost all-black look, accessorized with a Collective Minds handbag, Angelina Jolie sports a trendy golden hue for Spring-Summer 2024. A bright and shiny shade with warm reflections, with a slightly darker root, which brings a lot of shine to its color. Photographed in front of her new concept store, Atelier Jolie in the Noho district, Angelina Jolie rocks this blonde hair and proves to us that it’s totally possible to embrace it over a naturally dark base.

After the rest of this announcement

Angelina Jolie excels with trendy blondes for Spring-Summer 2024

As we announced to you a few weeks ago, in our analysis of color trends for 2024, Blondes with warm highlights These are back in spring-summer. Ultra-bright and glossy, they add shine to the hair without creating any demarcation, giving a very natural result. Like Angelina Jolie, wearing this type of color over a brown base is totally possible if you follow a few rules.

To get this blonde hair over a brown base, the ideal is to bleach in stages, gradually lightening the hair over months. To avoid demarcation, the bush should be done very delicately, a few centimeters after the roots. Finally, the hair must be maintained Anti-yellowing treatmentTo avoid any yellow or orange reflections.