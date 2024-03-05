Jeff Bezos has once again overtaken Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world

The Amazon founder’s net worth is $200 billion, surpassing Elon Musk’s net worth of $198 billion. Bernard Arnault, the French CEO of luxury group LVMH, is in third place.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has topped Bloomberg’s global billionaires index, ahead of Tesla, SpaceX and X boss Elon Musk, who took the title from him in 2021. Jeff Bezos’ fortune is now worth $200 billion, according to a ranking updated on Monday, March 4. , surpassing Elon Musk, who is estimated to be worth $198 billion. The French CEO of luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault, is third on the podium of the world’s richest people with $197 billion.

Jeff Bezos, who has not led Amazon since July 2021, which he founded in 1994, has benefited significantly from the strong performance of shares of the online sales giant, of which he is still the largest shareholder. , and in sales of group securities in recent weeks, for a total amount of $8.5 billion. However, the sale of these shares may cause it to lose its top spot again. The Wall Street Journal.

In contrast, Elon Musk’s net worth has fallen by more than $30 billion under the impact of Tesla’s price drop, losing nearly 25% over the past 12 months. But the biggest blow to the fortunes of the South African-born billionaire came when a judge in Delaware (East) approved in late January a plan to buy back Tesla’s shares, worth an estimated 56 billion euros. In 2018. One of the shareholders of the car manufacturer took legal action considering this remuneration to be excessive.