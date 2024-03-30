direct. Scotland – France: Les Bleus take nothing for granted in the 6 Nations tournament
27′
🔁 Change between blues
Gabrielle Vernier finally came out, Morgan Bourgeois entered later. The marine manager slides to the center.
27′
Another missed opportunity for the Blues
Khalfoi scratches the ball and the referee awards the first line. Bourdon Sansus plays his hands very quickly and finds small space. It opens on the sides, but the pass is poorly secured. The Blues get to the goal line… but the Scottish defense is in place and a penalty is awarded in return.
24′
Gabriel Vernier affected
The French center suffered an unfortunate blow to the head from teammate Annale Deche. It returns to its place after a few minutes on the ground.
19′
A sequence of beautiful tricolors!
After the scrum, the Blues accelerate into the closed area. Queroi gives Arby a magnificent chistera on the bamboo. It is intercepted 5 meters from goal, but the forwards take possession. Conde has the ball for the try but how about on the reception. Another missed opportunity, too bad!
16′
❌ Les Bleus penalized (0-3)
The French are not leaving the ball on the ground against the Scottish attack. Chardon picks the XV posts, but Nelson completely misses his kick, which looked well within his reach. We leave it there.
13′
France opened the scoring! (0-3)
The Blues were rewarded with a penalty after the advantage was converted by Lina Queroi.
🏉 #SixNationsRugby | 🏴⚡🇨🇵 Les Bleues ouvrro core!
After a close start to the match, the French received a penalty which Lina Queiroi was responsible for converting: 3-0!
9′
❌ Lost the ball!
Socht’s throw is mistimed and this first bullet is lost for the Blues. loss. Yet they remain in the opposite camp.
8′
What a race of a Roman manager!
Great run from the French third line that breaks through the defense and accelerates over 40m. Pauline Borden Sensus is the only one who, when her team-mate is tackled, is five meters from the line. The Scots take the opportunity to recover the ball, but there is a penalty for the Blues.
7′
A little rubbish at the beginning
The Scots lose the ball after a missed pass, which leads to contact. For the moment, there are no flights in this part.
3′
First French opportunity
The Blues have the ball first in attack and multiply passes after contact. Pauline Borden Sensus pushes with the leg, but screws out. The touch is well received by the Scots, who attack again.
1′
First order of the match
Khalfoui moves forward and offers Scotland the first scrum in midfield. It is conquered by thistle.
3:17 p.m
⏱️ Here we go!
French begins.
3:10 p.m
60th choice for Gaëlle Hermet
The third tricolor celebrates its 60th cap this afternoon.
3:07 p.m
7,000 spectators
The Hive Stadium will be packed for this match, a record attendance in Scotland!
3:05 p.m
Other meetings of the next day
– England – Wales, 5:45 pm
– Ireland v Italy, tomorrow at 4pm
3 p.m
Collected 55 points
The last meeting between the two nations ended in a heavy slapping by Scotland during the 2023 tournament: 55-0 in Venice.
2:50 p.m
Kick-off for the Blues
The match will be refereed by Sara Cox. Blues won the toss and will begin.
2:45 p.m
Formation of Scotland
Smith – Lloyd, Orr, Thomson, Grant – Nelson (O), Mattinson (M) – Gallagher, Stewart, Malcolm (capt.) – McMillan, Vassell – Belisle, Martin, Bartlett.
2:40 p.m
A jump in the world rankings for Scotland
Chardon XV showed good things last week, winning against Wales (18-20). This is the first success for the Scots on Welsh soil in 20 years.
“This is a team with confidence, it will be tough and we expect a big fight”This week France warned behind Morgan Bourgeois’ XV.
This victory gave XV du Chardon a jump in the world rankings: they are now sixth, the first in their history.
2:30 p.m
⬜🟥 The Blue Line-up
Only one change from last week: Axel Barthomieu replaces Charlotte Escudero on the third row. Pauline Bourdon-Sanssus and Lina Queiroi will make up the hinge.
🏴 🔥
See you on Saturday at 3:15 pm. @francetvsport !
2:20 p.m
Another success chain
Les Bleues started their tournament ideally last Saturday, winning by a wide margin and with an offensive bonus against Ireland (38-17). They are joint top of the rankings with England, who crushed Italy (0-48). They must win if they want to believe in the final against the Red Roses at the end of April.
2:15 p.m
🏉 Welcome to follow Scotland – France!
Hello everyone and welcome to this live stream to follow day two of the Women’s 6 Nations tournament with the French team’s trip to Scotland. The match will start at 3:15 PM at the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh.
