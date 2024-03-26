Japan. What are these deadly “flesh-eating bacteria” that spread?

517 cases between 1er January and March 17, depending on Japan Times. Japan is concerned about an explosion in cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome after 941 cases were reported throughout 2023, a record year. In the same year, SCTS caused 30% of the deaths of infected persons, viz. “extremely high death rate”, According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The Streptococcus A in question

SCTS is usually caused by Group A Streptococcus (GAS) or Streptococcus pyogenes, a bacteria that is transmitted only from person to person. Responsible for benign infections such as angina and impetigo in 80% of cases, it is responsible for more rarely, invasive infections.

GAS in particular causes very serious and often fatal invasive infections:

Fasciitis or necrotizing dermohypodermatitis: These include “Complete destruction of soft tissue, hence its nickname “flesh-eating bacteria,” Public Health France recalls;

Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (SSTS) causes multiple organ failure;

Meningitis, inflammation of the membrane surrounding the brain.

We also see endocarditis and septicemia in invasive infections associated with GAS.