LFL Spring Split 2024 Final in Boulogne-Billancourt: Ticket office opens

Riot Games France and Webedia have confirmed that the LFL Spring Split 2024 Grand Final will be played on April 5 at the Carre Belle-Feuille stage in Boulogne-Billancourt. The ticket office will open its doors today at 5 pm.

See you on April 5

Update : As previously reported, tickets for the 2024 LFL Spring Split Final are now available for sale. Prices vary from 10€ to 20€ per person, for standard locations with reduced visibility.

Announced earlier this year during the opening press conference of the season, a major event is planned for the Spring Split 2024 of the French League of Legends (LFL): for the very first time, the final of the playoffs between the two best teams will be played on stage in front of an audience. The event is scheduled for Friday April 5, starting at 6pm at the famous Carre Belle-Feuil, located in Boulogne-Billancourt. With a capacity of up to 600 spectators, the exhibition hall promises an extraordinary setting for this final. Those wishing to attend the event will have the opportunity to get their tickets from today, with the ticket office opening at 5 p.m.

The Spring Split ended its regular season last night, revealing the six teams that will now compete for the playoffs. The playoff matches begin next week, Wednesday March 20, with a match between BK ROG and Gentle Mets.