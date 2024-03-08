It’s official, Benjamin Millepied has divorced the actress

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, a couple who Spotlight lit With their passionate romance, now seems to be at the center of a whole new story: that their isolation. The year 2024 began with the brilliant Natalie Portman on television promoting Todd Haynes’ May December. The actress performed in front of the camera and in front of the photographers A magnificent smile. And yet…

Surprising divorce for Natalie Portman

A shadow appeared earlier in the year with the revelation of official separation, or divorce, By Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied. According to information from our colleagues at here isThis will be a breakdown was surprising For Natalie Portman, she would have Jenny “Given too many concessions” For his partner. The couple, who had Met in 2010 On a film set black swanExperienced a relationship full of ups and downs, but also marked by happy moments, including their children and their births Married in 2012.

Rumors of infidelity

Also the professional career of Benjamin Millepied played a major role in relation to them. After being appointed choreographer at the Paris Opera Ballet, the family went to france, leaving behind His life in California. Behind the image of the perfect couple in the tabloids, Rumors of infidelity Leaked from Dancer. The news of their divorce comes after months of rumours About their relationship, With which Benjamin Millepied mentioned in an interview Paris match. The professional dancer recalled that Satya was not readable For her part in the newspapers, the Leone actress refused Comment publicly These rumours, prefer to remain silent.

Natalie Portman is split between two countries

Now, as the page turns on chapter of his life, His life continues between Natalie Portman Los Angeles and Paris. Specifically, she said: “I think they are very complementary cities. I love having both in my life. I live in Los Angeles Very un-Hollywood. And Paris, of course. is a dream I am very lucky to live here and to live in the city Very exciting With wonderful friends ».

Ready to do anything for their children

Thus, Natalie Portman will live alone now In his old Parisian apartment. However, Benjamin will be a millipede Always nearby to retain family balance For their children, Aleph and Amalia. However such difficulties In their relationship, the couple would have succeeded in finding common ground, Especially in regards to childcare. A close friend of the couple also said: “Fortunately, with Benjamin, they succeeded Get along amicably for child care. “ A respectful divorce, a rare occurrence in the celebrity world.