Man With Penis On Hand Shoots Kate Beckinsale After She Texts Her Shot

One man jumped at the chance to woo the Hollywood celebrity after Kate Beckinsale heard his incredible story.

‘Shooters shoot’, ‘You won’t know until you try’, ‘What’s the worst that can happen?’ Whatever your reasoning, sometimes you just have to gamble and see what happens.

For six years, an unlucky man had a six-inch appendage attached to his arm after his original penis fell off.

Malcolm McDonald of Norfolk told his story in a 2022 documentary broadcast on the British TV network Channel 4.

Just spotted by celebrity and actress Kate Beckinsale, 50.

After hearing about his story, Beckinsale decided to post on her Instagram page and wish him well.

Kate Beckinsale has sent Malcolm McDonald a kind message on social media. (Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

The actress said: “Literally looking for news that doesn’t make me want to jump out the window.

“This man said, ‘It’s not every day you see a man with a penis on his hand. Of course, I see the funny side’.”

She added: “Of course, he’s from the UK.

“Of course he’s done a photo shoot under the rack with a willy hanging from his sleeve. Feel good for a moment. God bless you, Malcolm xxx.”

Well, not wanting to let an opportunity pass him by, Malcolm responded to her kind words, and even offered to take her out for a night on the town.

He told The Sun: “I’d be happy to take her out for Saveloy and chips anytime. I’d pay – but she’d have to come to Thetford.

“She seems like a nice girl and it’s great that she’s read my story and what I’ve been through.

“The kiss is a nice touch too. I’m up for dating again, so why not her? I’ll even have her down a pint at my local boozer.”

However, there is no word on whether the pair ever made out.

In 2010, Malcolm’s penis fell off after popping a cyst on his bottom.

He had blood poisoning, his fingers, toes and penis turned black.

Fortunately for the single dad, doctors were able to create him a six-inch penis, using a skin graft from his bum.

However, the lack of oxygen in the blood meant that he had to have a temporary graft on his arm.