99% of people fail this logic test, so what about you?

This painting is not just an abstract work of art, but a puzzle playground that will test your insight and your sense of observation. The image before you depicts a seemingly simple challenge on the surface: seven glasses, numbered 1 through 7, are connected by a network of tubes through which liquid flows. The starting point is glass number 1, where a continuous stream of water is poured. The question asked to you is as follows. Which of these glasses will be filled first?

At first glance, one might say that the answer simply lies in gravity. Water should flow naturally to the lowest points. But, make no mistake, the puzzle requires more than an understanding of basic physics. It requires careful inspection of every connection, every intersection of pipes, and every possible opening through which water may escape or become blocked.

Every glass and pipe has a story to tell, and it’s up to you to decipher the sequence that will reveal the water’s journey. Some pipes face upwards, some face downwards and some are curved or at odd angles. Are there any obstructions or valves that could alter the flow? All the visual elements present in this image are crucial clues that, when put together, will lead you to the solution of this puzzle.

Take a moment to examine the image, noting the position of each glass, the orientation of each pipe, and any features that may influence the water path. Think about how these pieces fit together to form a coherent whole, like a puzzle where each piece has its place and importance. Only by paying attention to every detail can you logically guess which glass will be this endless stream.

Your challenge now arises. Look closely and let your mind navigate the twists and turns of this puzzle, remembering that every observation could be the key that unlocks the answer. Keep this image in mind as we explore the importance of attention to detail, which is essential not only for solving this puzzle, but also for excelling in a variety of everyday situations.

The importance of attention to detail

In order to identify which glass will fill first, it is imperative to pay close attention to each element of the image. Every pipe, every bend, every junction has the potential to radically change the course of water. A blocked pipe, for example, may appear functional to the untrained eye, but a careful observer may see a subtle blockage or a closed valve that allows flow to alternate routes.

Subtle clues to this puzzle are often found in details that might be overlooked at first glance. A glass directly connected to the starting glass by a descending pipe appears first filled. However, if the same pipe has an upward bend or unnecessary elbow, the water will not necessarily follow the expected path. Likewise, indirect coupling between glasses may reveal a more efficient route for water.

Here is the solution

Do you think you have found the solution? Let’s attack the problem by the method of exclusion. First, let’s eliminate glasses 4 and 6, because their access is blocked. Likewise, Glass 5 is out of the game because its exit is blocked. Have you noticed that glass 7 is leaking? So it cannot be filled.

This brings us to glass number 1, which is intended to empty itself to distribute water to others. Now let’s pay attention to containers number 2 and 3: the opening of the tube supplying glass 2 is located at a higher height than glass 1, which means that glass 2 will be filled only after glass 3, but then it will be empty. . So you understand, So the solution to this puzzle was glass number 3.

If you hit the nail on the head, congratulations because your analytical skills and your visual acuity are commendable. As a reminder, 99% of people fail this logic test on their first answer.