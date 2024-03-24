“It must have been a dream”: how the construction of their house became a nightmare

See my news

Follow La Presse de la Manche

“It should be a dream, it’s close to a nightmare. » Virginie and Damian Canterrell thought they would finally be. Owners. When the Permission was entered into October 2022They already imagine themselves in them houseDecorating ideas flowed, they dreamed of their master suite, two bedrooms for them older children 19 and 17 years old…

But in October 2023While Virginie and Damian only think they are receiving materialThe constructor Mikit Bayeux, of his house, “hands him the keys”.

It was a surprise, we didn’t expect it, and a lot of planned things didn’t happen. However, we were forced to sign as he threatened to stop everything otherwise. But strip coating, insulation before screed, hot water tank, outdoor water heater, wood stove etc. were missing. Virginie and Damien Canterell

Builder in liquidation

in January 2024Mikit passes in front of the agency Commercial Court And that in liquidation.

We did not know about their financial status at all. We tried contacting them but got no response. In the end, I posted a message on a social network, and I found out that many mikeet agencies were liquidated. Then more than thirty people found themselves in a critical situation. Virginie and Damien Canterell

For that, the Works Manager, was also fired from Mikit but who bought the funds of the Pleco company, is taking over the file. But claims to be a couple Paid “duplicate invoices”.

According to him, 10 to 12,000 euros Mikit was over looked by the company. “We leave messages at the head office in Ruil-Malmaison (Hautes-de-Seine), but we have no answer. The construction site is behind schedule and this will cause problems, near the house Intrusion…”, says Virginie. “And yet after this liquidation we are not complaining the most. »

Complex situation for construction

Three mikeet agencies were liquidated: Agneux, Bayeux and Caen (Calvados), but many other builders of individual houses are in a critical situation. “We already have 11 Business failuresAnd they are mainly builders of individual houses,” explains François Duval, president of the Manche Construction Federation.

sector of Building And some New construction is influenced byIncrease in material costsThe increases No Credit rateThe Zero interest loan which have been canceled since January for the new pavilion, the restrictions of the penal law, the difficulty in finding building land with the implementation of ZAN (Zero Net Artificialization)… The reasons are multiple, the results are great.

In one year, in 2023, construction starts fell by 24% in Manche, 30% in Normandy. And this will continue, we have been warning the government for many months that we need to relax the rules for zero-interest loans, for example. Take incentive measures for construction, otherwise job losses will continue, 11 failures will already mean more than 50 jobs lost. Francois DuvalPresident of Manche Construction Federation

And thirty people in turmoil. “Ethically, it’s very complicated. We feel like we’ve been fooled, we’re obviously going to have to withdraw the plans for the house, and… I’m thinking of sitting on the overpayment, sighed Virginie Cantrell. This, in any case, is what the agent explained to us, is ours Life savings, commitment with 25-year credit, I’m disappointed. »

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.