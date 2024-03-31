Renault recalls Zoé and Mégane IV due to risk of fire or injury

Gabriel Boyce / AFP Gabriel Boyce / AFP Zoé, the brand’s electric city car, is one of two Renault models due to potential risks to users.

Automobile – Wave of recalls for French manufacturer. Citing several manufacturing issues, the Renault Group was forced to recall two models of the vehicle due to potential hazards to users.

The diamond group announced this Saturday, March 30 to Agence France-Presse the recall for residents of the two cities, confirming information from the government website Conso Recall. The first model concerned is the Renault Zoe and the second is the Megane IV.

Regarding the Zoé Electric City Car, the recall sheet suggests that“Due to a manufacturing problem, a short circuit may occur in the high voltage battery”which increases “Fire Hazard”According to consumer information site Rappel Conso.

However, only two Renault Zoé vehicles are affected. One for France, the other for Switzerland. This is what ” BT4 XLR battery manufactured between September 1 and 28, 2023 at the Fleins factory (Yvelines) », as the group suggests. These vehicles “Potentially exposed to risk of internal short circuit in battery, due to supplier not following procedure”.

Risk of injury with the Megane IV sedan

The Renault Group also recalled Megane IV sedan model passenger vehicles. For this second model of the brand, “Body component (deflector) may not be attached correctly”According to information provided by Rappel Conso.

For Megane, it is strongly recommended that owners of vehicles with “Contact Merchant” Because of possible injury “For vehicle occupants”.

other side, “The recall is planned to prevent a potential short circuit problem on the battery” Zoe no. Impact on customers “Contact was made,” Renault further clarified.

