Is Spotify getting too expensive? Here’s how to transfer your playlists to another music streaming service

Taking your first steps on a music streaming platform has certain advantages, such as being able to switch if a streaming service doesn’t meet your needs. However, it gets more complicated if you start putting playlists, albums or even music in your library for several months or years.

Although the transfer of music, playlists or albums has been greatly facilitated for some time, this was not the case initially, allowing Deezer, Spotify, Apple Music or even Kobuz to have many subscribers. If you’re tempted to switch platforms, here are some services that will allow you to easily transfer your playlists, music, and albums to another music streaming service.

FreeYourMusic: The most complete

Music transfer service from one music streaming service to another, FreeYourMusic The most complete with many features that will be very useful for you. Indeed, it is possible to occasionally or automatically transfer playlists and albums to a recently subscribed streaming service.

A FreeYourMusic is not free either… However, before you can use such a service, you will need to subscribe to an annual or quarterly subscription or a lifetime offer with FreeYourMusic:

Basic: 11.99 euros (one-off payment);

Premium: 3.33 euros per month or 39.99 euros per year;

Unlimited: 199.99 euros (one time payment).

The basic offer will allow you to manually transfer playlists, albums and music (all platforms) without restriction, and free app updates for life.

The premium offer is the only offer available as an annual or quarterly subscription. The latter provides the benefits of the basic offering in addition to email support, the possibility to share playlists with friends who are on other platforms, automatic synchronization, saving playlists in the cloud. The premium offer can of course be canceled at any time.

The FreeYourMusic Unlimited offer includes the same services as the Premium offer, but in a single purchase. This offer, while more lucrative, is more targeted at those with a single subscription to the streaming service. Thus they will be able to share playlists with friends without restrictions and retrieve music sent by loved ones.

For the most curious, there is also a free version, or rather, a trial version without the need to integrate a bank card.

To be able to use FreeYourMusic in the best conditions, people will find this service on different media: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS (Intel and M1), Amazon and Linux. In short, FreeYourMusic is available on numerous media allowing you to transfer your playlists, albums and music, regardless of the platform you subscribe to. You can directly download the software or application by going to this address or simply by clicking on the previously integrated links.

An ever-growing number of synchronizations

The latest statistics on the FreeYourMusic website clearly show that it is a music transfer service that is highly appreciated by users. At the time of writing these lines, the platform may have made it possible to transfer about 14 million pieces of music. A number that will continue to grow over the years.

At the same time, it is possible to transfer your playlists, albums and your entire library between these services: Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora, Soundcloud, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube, YouTube Music, Napster, Qobuz, Yandex Music, VK Music , Angami and many more. With FreeYourMusic, you can transfer an unlimited number of songs, playlists and albums between these different streaming services.

The service offers auto-syncing of all playlists and albums every 15 minutes, dedicated support in case of problems, cloud backup to protect your music library, and the ability to cancel the premium subscription at any time while retaining basic functionality for life.

Note that the service allows you to transfer the music library of several accounts using one license.

SongShift: For iOS

Although there are software and applications compatible with some OS, Song shift Especially designed for people who have an iPhone. So, you’ll naturally find it on the app store for free.

Some features are available for free, but you’ll need to sign up for a monthly, annual, or lifetime license to take advantage of SongShift’s full capabilities.

The three types of offers will allow you, in all cases, to access the same options; If you plan to switch music streaming services frequently, an annual offer or a lifetime license will also be profitable. Conversely, if you just want to share music with loved ones or quickly transfer your playlists from your old service to the new service, the monthly offer will be more relevant, provided you can cancel whenever you want.

Monthly offer: $6.99 per month;

Annual offer: $29.99 per year;

Lifetime license: $59.99.

As you can see, the prices are more affordable compared to FreeYourMusic. At the same time, while the latter is intended for many users, SongShift instead finds itself in a more restricted set of users.

Sounds: Optional

Would you like to be able to transfer your playlists, albums, favorite artists and music to a new music streaming service, like FreeYourMusic? Soundies Probably the ideal service, especially since you get to enjoy some of the features for free. Soundiiz supports 43 music streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Qobuz and many more!

With Soundiiz, you can not only transfer items between streaming services, but also automatically sync playlists between different platforms. Additionally, Soundiiz offers SmartLinks as well as an artificial intelligence playlist generation feature to promote playlists and music releases.

Indeed, Soundiiz, unlike FreeYourMusic, offers a completely free lifetime offer that will allow you to connect all music platforms where you are registered, convert playlists one by one and access classic tools. Besides that, if you have more requirements, two paid offers are available.

Premium offer: 4.50 euros per month or 36 euros per year (3 euros per month);

Creator offer: 9.50 euros per month or 75 euros per year (6.25 euros per month).

Note that if you need Soundiiz for a one-time transfer, you can choose a monthly subscription and cancel it later. Paid features remain accessible until the end of monthly access.

Tune My Music: Cheapest

A music transfer service from one music streaming service to another offers classic features. tune my music Supports Spotify, TIDAL, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Deezer and many more.

This limited number not only makes it possible not to lose users, but also lowers the price of offers which is number two. Additionally, the site highlights popular conversions such as Deezer to Spotify, Spotify to Apple Music, YouTube Music to SoundCloud and many others, demonstrating the service’s flexibility to meet users’ diverse needs.

Tune My Music therefore offers people free with the possibility to transfer up to 500 songs or export music from one streaming service to another for free. The second offer, the paid offer, will allow you to transfer an unlimited number of music, without forgetting the possibility of transferring your music in TXT or CSV, to be able to automatically synchronize between them up to 20 platforms.

This is one of the cheapest music transfer services in our selection. A paid Tune My Music plan is available for $4.50 per month or $2 per month if you subscribe for the year. In short, if you want to know more about Tune My Music’s services, a short detour to the website will be more effective. This will allow you to explore every corner of this service.