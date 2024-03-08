Business

A Boeing 777 makes an emergency landing in Los Angeles after losing a tire on takeoff

The bad streak continues for Boeing. The American aircraft manufacturer’s 777 made an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after losing a tire on one of its wheels during takeoff.

An image of a landing gear wheel seconds after a plane left the ground at San Francisco International Airport has been posted online. United Airlines said the plane was bound for Japan and had 249 people on board.

Damage to several cars

According to local media KRON4, the tire bounced and ended up in the airport parking lot, damaging several cars, but causing no casualties.

The plane has six wheels on each of its two landing gears, so it can land safely if a wheel is missing or damaged.

Several security checks opened

The emergency landing comes two months after an incident involving another model of the American aircraft maker. In early January, the door of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 operated by Alaska Airlines separated from the cabin minutes after takeoff.

An investigation has been launched by the American authorities in charge of aviation safety, and a report by an independent commission appointed by the Air Regulator (FAA) has pointed out shortcomings in the manufacturer’s safety system.

